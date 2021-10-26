Calvert High School senior volleyball player Karlee Hughes awaits a serve from North Point in last Monday's match. The Cavaliers swept the visiting Eagles 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 on the team's annual "Dig Pink" night for cancer awareness.
Calvert High School junior Megan Chroniger awaits a serve in last Monday's match against visiting North Point. The host Cavaliers swept the visiting Eagles 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 on their annual "Dig Pink" night.
Calvert High School senior Clara Wood prepares to serve in the first set of last Monday's "Dig Pink" match against North Point. The host Cavaliers swept the visiting Eagles 25-11, 25-8, 25-14.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In their annual "Dig Pink" night sweep over visiting North Point High School last week, the Calvert High School volleyball unveiled a balanced attack that featured four left-handed servers, three of which arrived in succession.
Calvert swept North Point in the Oct. 18 match that played out along similar lines as the Cavaliers prevailed 25-11, 25-8, 25-14 to christen their "Dig Pink" night for cancer awareness. Just outside the gym, tables filled with numerous treats topped with pink icing greeted onlookers, but inside the Cavaliers offered a different display of talent.
Nearing the midway point of the opening set, Calvert libero broke open a close game when she delivered nine straight southpaw service winners that included five aces to propel the host Cavaliers to an 18-5 lead en route to a 25-11 victory. Her serves proved to be the outset of a dream scenario for Calvert coach Tim Smith and a nightmarish one for the Eagles' back row.
"I told one of my previous coaches that I have four left-handed servers and they all can serve," Smith said. "It doesn't seem possible. But they really do serve the ball well. It's difficult for any team to handle."
Early in the second set the Cavaliers' wealth of southpaw servers made their presence known almost immediately. Junior Megan Chroniger gave the hosts an early lead with a pair of aces then Emily Davis broke open the set with nine straight southpaw service winners of her own for a 15-6 lead then moments later it McCrossan who ended the set with another 9-0 run.
"It's not easy for other teams to adjust to our left-handed servers," said Chroniger, who also plays softball for the school in the spring. "It's a much different spin than what most people are used to. Not many people are left-handed, so for us to have four of them is really rare."
Calvert opened the third set quickly as senior Karlee Hughes, the defending SMAC Chesapeake Division softball player of the year, reeled off three straight service winners then Smith unveiled another southpaw server. Erin Kelley instantly made her presence known when she rattled off five straight winners including a trio of aces and the Cavaliers were well on their way to a sweep.
With Smith opting to use his reserves frequently after the hosts built a 17-8 advantage, both teams traded side out points until Kelley, fittingly, ended the third set and the match with another pair of southpaw service aces.