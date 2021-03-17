Following a genuinely inauspicious start to their season on Monday evening when the team lost senior Sarah Burke to an ankle injury during pregame warmups, the Calvert High School volleyball team was swept by visiting Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and county foe Huntingtown, 25-14, 25-17 and 25-19 in the initial match for both squads.
On a night when both teams served very well, Huntingtown (1-0) started each set quickly and eventually found a way to close out the three games behind a balanced front row attack led by senior outside hitter Quinn Mulvihill and the passing and serving from senior libero Chloe Marlette. Each time the Cavaliers made brief runs, the Hurricanes were easily able to weather the storm.
“I thought we did a really good job working together, considering it was our first official match,” Mulvihill said. “I think we’re all grateful just to be able to be out here and have a season. I know it means a lot to me being a senior that we get to have this season. We still have some tough matches ahead against teams like Northern and Leonardtown and we’re all excited about those matches.”
In addition to having a regular season through April 9, the Calvert and St. Mary’s County teams will have a one-week playoff beginning on April 12 and ending with a conference championship match on April 16. Mulvihill and Marlotte both hinted that the Hurricanes arrived in the shortened season with the primary goal of competing in the title match.
“We were just talking about playing those good teams like Northern and Leonardtown in the coming weeks,” said Marlette. “I think tonight the communication on the floor was the main key. A lot of our girls had not been able to play together in a long time. So, it was important to start the season playing with a lot of passion and playing together.”
Calvert senior outside hitter Briana Stockton and junior libero Karlee Hughes were among the bright spots in a losing cause. Stockton was effective in several service runs throughout the match and Hughes was clearly one of the more visible players on the floor at all times, with her hustle and determination and willingness to make diving digs for balls that appeared destined for routine Hurricanes’ points.
“We have a lot of younger girls on the team this year and they’re still learning their positions,” said Hughes, who also plays softball for the school and has already committed to Longwood University for softball. “Losing Sarah in warmups definitely hurt us. We played hard throughout the match, but we’re young and it was our first match. But we’re just glad to have a season, because it literally could end tomorrow.”
Huntingtown rolled to a 14-4 lead early in the first set behind a service run from Faith Shockley and the Hurricanes later sealed the lopsided opener on a service run from Mei Cooley that included a game point kill from Mulvihill.
Calvert and Huntingtown were tied at 7-all through the early stages of the second set, but a brief service run from Katy Swanson enabled the Hurricanes to take an 11-7 lead and later the visitors pushed the advantage to 17-9. Stockton countered with her best service run of the night, bringing the Cavaliers to 17-14 before Mulvihill nearly ended the set with a service run of her own that included a pair of aces.
Marlette gave the Hurricanes a 9-3 lead early in the third set and another from from Ella Williams pushed the advantage to 15-4. But bolstered by several tremendous diving digs from Hughes and service runs from Danielle Halberg, Stockton and Hughes the Cavaliers rallied to get within 21-18 before the Hurricanes halted the rally and promptly ended the match.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews