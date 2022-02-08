Monday evening the Calvert High School wrestling team took its first small steps toward a potential 2A south region title by edging visiting Fairmont Heights 35-27, courtesy of a largely sophomore group of grapplers.
Calvert and Fairmont Heights each arrived with exactly 10 wrestlers available for the Feb. 7 dual meet and over the course of the evening the Cavaliers won two matches via forfeit and the Hornets won one by forfeit and there were actually three double forfeits — weight classes in which neither team had a qualified wrestler — and eventually eight matches transpired.
Coincidentally, Calvert sophomore twins Cornell Johnson (220 pounds) and Cortez Johnson (285) were involved in the two most contentious matches of the evening. In hindsight, Cornell Johnson's third round pin of Fairmont's John Lamb proved to be pivotal in the outcome. Cornell Johnson actually trailed 3-2 after two rounds, but his pin earned the Cavaliers six points and preventing the Hornets from attaining three points if Lamb had triumphed.
"I just tried to stay focused going into the last round," said Cornell Johnson, who also played football for the school in the fall and plans to compete in the discus throw for the Cavaliers' track and field team in the spring. "I just wanted to get enough points to hep us win. Not having a season last year really hurt. Most of this year I felt like I was out of shape."
Moments after his twin brother forged a pivotal, third round pin, Cortez Johnson and Fairmont's Jeremiah Fernandors battled for three brutal rounds. Neither wrestler earned a point in the first period, then the second ended with Fernandors up 9-8. Fernandors scored the only point of the third round for a narrow, 10-8 victory that kept the Hornets slim hopes alive.
But after both the 106-pound and 113-pound matches were double forfeits, Calvert sophomore Brian Davis virtually sealed the verdict with a 17-1, tech fall victory over Fairmont's Tolo Adetosye. Davis owned a commanding, 10-1, lead after the first round and gradually earned enough points over the subsequent two rounds to earn the tech fall triumph.
"He was tougher to pin than I expected," Davis said. "Every time I tried to get my leg through he found a way to get away. This season has gone pretty well so far. I am hoping that we can win regional duals and compete for states. I want to do well in SMAC, but I am not looking past anyone."
Calvert's Braden White (138) opened the regional duals with a first round pin of Fairmont's John McLeod, but the Cavaliers' Alex Moran (145) was pinned in the first round. Fairmont's Myssijiah Clarida (182) then earned a first round pin of Calvert's Aidan Herche, but Calvert's Greg Sesso (195) responded with a first round pin in his match and Cornell Johnson (220) earned a late, third round pin in his match to give the Cavaliers a 30-12 lead.
"Considering that we're top heavy with sophomores, I think we're doing really good," said Calvert coach Mike Free. "A lot of these guys didn't have any varsity experience heading into this year. We've made a lot of progress."