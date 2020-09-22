During her two seasons as a member of the Calvert High School girls basketball team, recent Cavaliers graduate Kensley Benjamin wanted to be an impact player in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference then play for a Division I college basketball program.
During a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic altered a lot of plans and prevented numerous athletic events from occurring, Benjamin eventually realized her college dreams when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Winthrop University in South Carolina beginning this winter. With schools closed, the signing ceremony was conducted quietly in her home.
"When the season ended I had a lot of Division II offers, but I really wanted to play for a Division I school," said Benjamin, who played for St. Mary's Ryken High School prior to transferring to Calvert for her junior year. "When Winthrop contacted me during the summer, they had one scholarship spot still open for women's basketball. Knowing it was D-I was perfect for me."
Benjamin, who plans to major in computer science at Winthrop, enjoyed her two seasons with the Calvert girls squad and had hopes of guiding the Cavaliers to the 2A state title. Calvert was actually among the last teams to compete in an official Maryland high school sporting event, falling to 2018-19 state champion Pikesville in the 2A state quarterfinals earlier this year.
"When I got to Calvert, I wanted to help change the culture among the girls basketball program," said Benjamin, who averaged 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game last season for the Cavaliers. "They had struggled a little bit the two years before I got there. I think there were high expectations from me since I was coming from Ryken and we played in a very tough league," she said, referring to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
Benjamin made her presence known throughout the SMAC each of the past two seasons with the Cavaliers and last winter she was the only player from the conference selected to the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association First Team. Benjamin was the only player from a 1A/2A school selected, while Toyin Allen (Great Mills), Natalie Johnson (North Point) and Kyla Daniels (Great Mills) were all chosen Third Team among the 3A/4A schools.
"I had a lot of fun playing with those girls at Calvert," said Benjamin, who was also accepted to Baylor, DePaul, Loyola, UMBC, Mt. St. Mary's and Radford. "I think the returning players are going to do well next season. We fell a little short of our ultimate team goal, but we had two good seasons. I am looking forward to playing at the division-I level. That has always been my dream."