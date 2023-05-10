Calvert High centerfielder Megan Chroniger is congratulated by teammates after her three-run home run in the third inning lifted the Cavaliers to a 5-0 lead over Chopticon in the SMAC Championship game that her squad hosted on Tuesday.
Calvert High School pitcher Emma BeDoer fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's SMAC Championship game against Chopticon. DeBoer collected a complete game shutout as the Cavaliers emerged with a 5-0 victory over the Braves.
Chopticon pitcher Laci Johnson fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's SMAC Championship game against host Calvert on Tuesday and the Cavaliers eventually emerged with a 5-0 victory over the Braves to claim that title.
Calvert senior Clara Wood belts a double to left field with two outs in the bottom of the third inning for the Cavaliers, then later scored on a three-run homer by Megan Chroniger to lead Calvert to a 5-0 victory over Chopticon in the SMAC Softball Championship game on Tuesday afternoon.
Calvert High centerfielder Megan Chroniger is congratulated by teammates after her three-run home run in the third inning lifted the Cavaliers to a 5-0 lead over Chopticon in the SMAC Championship game that her squad hosted on Tuesday.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Calvert High School pitcher Emma BeDoer fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's SMAC Championship game against Chopticon. DeBoer collected a complete game shutout as the Cavaliers emerged with a 5-0 victory over the Braves.
STAFF PHOTO BY TED BLACK
Chopticon pitcher Laci Johnson fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's SMAC Championship game against host Calvert on Tuesday and the Cavaliers eventually emerged with a 5-0 victory over the Braves to claim that title.
STAFF PHOTO BY TED BLACK
Calvert senior Clara Wood belts a double to left field with two outs in the bottom of the third inning for the Cavaliers, then later scored on a three-run homer by Megan Chroniger to lead Calvert to a 5-0 victory over Chopticon in the SMAC Softball Championship game on Tuesday afternoon.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Members of the Calvert Cavaliers softball team savor another SMAC championship.
For the second year in a row, right-hander Emma DeBoer was the pitching star as Calvert High’s softball team prevailed in its conference championship.
The Cavaliers won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference 2023 championship 5-0 over the Chopticon Braves Tuesday afternoon at Calvert High.
“It was pretty awesome,” said Calvert Coach Lauren Robison. “It was our most well-rounded game of the season.”
Calvert’s conference record is 13-0 and heading into the state playoffs they have an overall mark of 16-1. The only loss came April 15 to Laurel by a score of 5-3. Half of the team's wins have been shutouts.
The Braves came to Prince Frederick with a not-too-shabby record of 16-2. Tuesday’s loss to Calvert snapped a five-game winning streak.
“We played really hard,” said Kevin Cioppa, Chopticon’s coach. “Our pitcher kept us in the game. I’m proud of our team.”
Braves’ pitcher Laci Johnson held the Cavs’ scoreless for four of their six innings. Calvert tallied twice in the bottom of the first inning.
In the bottom of the third after two were out, the Cavaliers put the game and championship away with a walk to Alexis Drayer, a double to left by Clara Wood and a three-run home run to right by centerfielder Megan Chroniger.
Two outstanding catches by Chroniger in the top of the sixth thwarted any hopes Chopticon had for mounting a late game rally.
Prior to that, Chopticon’s best hope for getting on the board came when senior Kaylee Overby lead of the fourth inning with a double to center and was sacrificed to third. However, DeBoer got the next two batters to quell the threat.
In the bottom of the inning the Braves did get a double play when, with a runner on first,Grace Atherton hit a line shot to Johnson, who then threw to first to double up the runner.
“Really good energy,” said Chroniger of her team’s effort in the conference championship.”
Of her third inning blast, Chroniger, who is headed to University of South Carolina Upstate after graduation, recalled, “it felt really nice.”
“Megan was game MVP,” said Robison, adding that for the entire team the win going into the state playoffs “is good for our mentality.”
Chopticon’s next game is Monday against in-county rival Great Mills High for regional playoffs.
Calvert gets a bye and will play the winner of Lackey vs. Patuxent game scheduled for Monday.