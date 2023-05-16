Just over one month after falling to the eventual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champions during the regular season slate and trailing 4-1 in the opening stages of Monday's 2A South Region title contest, the Calvert High School girls lacrosse team flipped the script on the host Huntingtown squad en route to an 11-9 victory over the Hurricanes.

Calvert (11-3) had fallen to Huntingtown 18-9 when the two teams met on April 12 and that setback marked the third consecutive and eventual last loss for the Cavaliers this spring. Calvert, which had previously been thumped by Leonardtown and Northern earlier in April, then found itself in an early 4-1 hole on Monday and the Cavaliers' season genuinely hung in the balance.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews