Huntingtown High School senior Juli Lewis fires a shot on goal in the second half of Monday's 2A South Region Girls Lacrosse Championship game against Calvert. Lewis and the Hurricanes led 4-1 early but trailed 5-4 at the intermission and eventually fell to the visiting Cavaliers 11-9 in that contest.
Coaches and players from the Calvert High School girls lacrosse team are all smiles while surrounding the ceremonial plaque after the Cavaliers upended host Huntingtown 11-9 to capture the 2A South Region title on Monday evening.
Calvert High School junior Evelyn Buckmaster looks to get past Huntingtown senior Juli Lewis in the first half of Monday's 2A South Region Girls Lacrosse Championship. Buckmaster and the Cavaliers trailed 4-1 early, owned a 5-4 halftime advantage and eventually upended the host Hurricanes 11-9 to claim the region crown.
Calvert High School junior Aurelia Moore brandishes the sign commemorating her 100th career goal as a member of the Cavaliers girls lacrosse team. Moore reached the milestone with her second goal of Monday's 2A South Region final game at Huntingtown which coincidentally lifted the visitors to a 5-4 halftime lead and eventually sparked an 11-9 victory in the region final on Monday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Just over one month after falling to the eventual Southern Maryland Athletic Conference champions during the regular season slate and trailing 4-1 in the opening stages of Monday's 2A South Region title contest, the Calvert High School girls lacrosse team flipped the script on the host Huntingtown squad en route to an 11-9 victory over the Hurricanes.
Calvert (11-3) had fallen to Huntingtown 18-9 when the two teams met on April 12 and that setback marked the third consecutive and eventual last loss for the Cavaliers this spring. Calvert, which had previously been thumped by Leonardtown and Northern earlier in April, then found itself in an early 4-1 hole on Monday and the Cavaliers' season genuinely hung in the balance.
But instead of being overwhelmed by Huntingtown (12-2), the Cavaliers reversed course of the outcome and potentially their entire campaign. Consecutive goals from sophomore Charlotte Buckmaster, junior Evelyn Buckmaster and two more from junior Aurelia Moore vaulted the visitors to a 5-4 lead at the intermission. Moore's second tally was also the 100th of her career with the Cavaliers.
"It was so exciting to get the lead and for me to get my 100th goal in this game," Moore said. "But I think the difference was the draws. We started winning the draws and getting goals in transition. I think that gave us a lot of confidence going into the second half. The first time we played them it was close at halftime."
Calvert's late surge and momentum carried over into the opening stages of the second half and the Cavaliers would never relinquish the advantage. Charlotte Buckmaster scored just over a minute in and Payton Stevens tallied to lift the Cavaliers to a 7-4 lead. Huntingtown's Lyndzy Palensky ended the Cavaliers' extended 6-0 run that spanned 22 minutes when she scored to trim the gap to 7-5 with 20 minutes remaining.
Calvert, however, had an immediate and decisive response as the Cavaliers got one goal each from Charlotte Buckmaster, Stevens and Moore to forge a commanding 11-6 lead with just over three minutes remaining. Down, but not out the Hurricanes responded with a goal each from Palensky, Lily Greenwell and Chloe Zeruto to trim the gap to 11-9 with 44 seconds remaining but could get no closer.
"We have never beaten them before," said Charlotte Buckmaster, who had three goals, as did Moore, while Evelyn Buckmaster and Stevens each added a pair. "It's exciting to be region champions, but now I'm nervous about who we play next."
Huntingtown coach Maggie Pike commended Calvert for their performance on Monday and seemed willing to downplay the disappointing end to a promising season for the Hurricanes. Not only had Huntingtown enjoyed an unbeaten run through the regular season, the Hurricanes had captured the SMAC Championship game with an 11-8 victory over Northern exactly one week earlier.
"You have to give Calvert credit for making the adjustments," Pike said. "They came out in the second half and took better shots than we did. We were a young team. We have 13 sophomores and freshmen. I can't say enough about that my seniors, Ella Rae Coax, Julie Lewis and Lily Greenwell did for this program. They played hard every game each year."