Bocce ball tournament

Westlake High School student Mark Messick plays a game of bocce during the recent Special Olympics Maryland Unified Indoor Bocce State Championship at Hagerstown Community College.

 Photo courtesy CCPS

Five Charles County high schools participated in the Special Olympics Maryland Unified Indoor Bocce State Championships at Hagerstown Community College in Hagerstown on Feb. 15.

The competition is sanctioned into divisions represented by colors.


TED BLACK