Five Charles County high schools participated in the Special Olympics Maryland Unified Indoor Bocce State Championships at Hagerstown Community College in Hagerstown on Feb. 15.
The competition is sanctioned into divisions represented by colors.
In the Green Division, La Plata High School Team 1 came in fifth place while Maurice J. McDonough High School's Team 6 coming in seventh. La Plata's Team 2 came in second place and earned a silver medal in the Blue Division. McDonough's Team came in second place in the Yellow Division and took home a silver medal, while Westlake's Team 2 came in second in the Red Division and was awarded a silver medal.
The coaches of the winning teams include William Boehm, a technology education teacher, Stephanie Barry, a special education teacher at La Plata, David Bradshaw, a physical education teacher at McDonough, Matthew Petricoin, vision teacher, and Derwin Webb, a special education SOAR instructional assistant at Westlake.
Unified sports teams are comprised of a combination of students with and without disabilities who train together and compete against other unified teams.
Bocce is a sport played on a bocce court, or an area of play featuring a hard surface. The goal of the sport is to roll a bocce ball closest to a target ball, which is called a pallina. Teams earn points for how close their bocce ball roll or end near the pallina.