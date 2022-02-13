One year after the Maryland Student Hockey League season was among the casualties of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Charles County Cougars captured the Chesapeake Cup when Griffin Hayes tallied less than 30 seconds into overtime to lift the squad to a 4-3 victory over Huntingtown last Friday evening at the Capital Clubhouse.
Hayes, a sophomore at North Point High School where he also plays golf in the fall and boys' lacrosse in the spring, had scored the game's first goal nearing the midway point of the first period. Cougars' teammate Braylon Swor's goal erased a 3-2 Huntingtown lead with six minutes remaining then Hayes ended the drama early in the first 10-minute overtime session.
"I think the whole team was so excited to see Braylon score that tying goal," Hayes said. "Once the overtime started I think we were all pretty confident. We got good pressure in the opening minute. When I saw the puck go in the net I really felt a big relief."
Hayes had given the Cougars an early 1-0 lead nearing the midway point of the first period, but the Hurricanes would get the equalizer in the final minute of the opener. With the Hurricanes on the power play, Huntingtown's Nathan Johnson tied the contest on assists from Dylan Ronan and Tyler Hager with only 33 seconds remaining in the opener.
Huntingtown forged its first of two, one-goal leads in the latter portion of the second period when Ronan tallied to lift the Hurricanes to a 2-1 lead. That would prove to be the only goal of the second period, but the third was hardly a defensive struggle as the two teams combined for three goals, two of which occurred in the latter half of the period.
Dylan Murphy brought the Cougars even with a goal less than three minutes into the third period then Johnson gave the Hurricanes their second lead of the night with his second goal of the game with just under eight minutes remaining. But that lead proved to be short-lived as the Cougars got even on Swor's goal with just over six minutes to play.
Neither team scored over the last six minutes of regulation, but it did not take long for the Cougars to prevail in the first overtime period. Hayes, who had opened the scoring with a goal in the first period, ended the dramatics with his second goal, this one off an assist from Nico Vaccaro, brother of Cougars' goalie Antonio Vaccaro who collected the win.
"These guys have really gelled together nicely," said Charles Cougars' coach Kevin Lerch, whose team is comprised of players from North Point, Lackey, Thomas Stone and St. Charles. "Considering that we didn't get to have a season last year, a lot of these guys were new to each other. They just refused to give up tonight. We were down a goal twice, but we kept fighting."