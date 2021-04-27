Amid virtually ideal conditions for the outset of the spring track and field season already underway in Charles County, athletes and coaches from the Lackey High School and host Westlake High track teams were relishing the opportunity to display their skills one year after their season was canceled entirely by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Lackey senior Andre Morris was among the numerous Chargers' runners looking to catch their breath before climbing back aboard the bus and returning to Indian Head last Tuesday. Morris had few pretensions about establishing any personal records this early in the season, but he has at least one lofty goal in his sights for the May postseason meets.
"I want to get down to 22 seconds for the 200," Morris said of the 200-meter dash after he finished third in that event in 23.8. "I felt like I went 30 [seconds] today. I'm just grateful to be back outside and running and training with my teammates again."
Lackey track coach Jimari Jones arrived with a senior-laden boys squad, but a relatively youthful girls group last Tuesday afternoon. The Chargers' youth was reflected in the final score as the Westlake boys defeated Lackey, 63-44 and the Wolverines girls prevailed, 56.5-27.5. But the early stages of the season have helped his team form a common bond.
"Really the most important part of these meets this spring is just giving the kids the chance to get back outside and compete," Jones said. "It's been over a year since they had a chance to run outdoors. A lot of the kids have not been able to train much. The best part is just seeing them get back together, having fun."
Westlake first-year head coach Adano Murray, who has been an assistant coach with the program for parts of two decades working primarily with the Wolverines' sprinters. Last week against Lackey one of his main runners was Westlake newcomer Gregory Bollinger III, a Texas transfer who won two distance events and was second in another.
"We've been blessed with so many sprinters over the years, I forgot we haven't had many distance runners since the Hall brothers graduated," Murray said. "We still have some very good sprinters, now it looks like Tre [Bollinger] is going to do well for us in the distance races. He ran the mile, the two mile and then anchored our four-by-four [1,600 meter run]."
In retrospect the final team scores were secondary to the meet simply unfolding without any serious issues. Murray noted that he and his group of assistant coaches realized before the season began that they could not set the same high level of expectations for the group since there was no indoor season to build upon. For many of the Wolverines' runners, this spring literally erased a year of inactivity.