The Maurice J. McDonough High School varsity cheerleaders had an extra sweet Valentine's Day last month when they finished first in the winter state finals.

The Maryland Public Schools State Cheerleading finals were held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Harford Community College in Bel Air and teams from across the entire state were were on hand taking to the mat to demonstrate skills in tumbling, cheering, dancing, jumping and dancing.


