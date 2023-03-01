Cheerleading squads from Charles County public high schools McDonough, North Point, Lackey and Westlake gather for a group photo at Harford Community College on Feb. 14, site of the MPSSC cheerleading state winter finals.
Members of the McDonough High School cheerleading squad gather around their coach and the ceremonial plaque for capturing the Maryland State Public Schools Cheerleading 1A class title on Feb. 14.
Charles County Public Schools photo
The Maurice J. McDonough High School varsity cheerleaders had an extra sweet Valentine's Day last month when they finished first in the winter state finals.
The Maryland Public Schools State Cheerleading finals were held on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Harford Community College in Bel Air and teams from across the entire state were were on hand taking to the mat to demonstrate skills in tumbling, cheering, dancing, jumping and dancing.
McDonough placed first in the 1A classification, besting teams from Boonsboro and Pikesville high schools, which finished second and third, respectively, according to a release sent from Charles public school system. McDonough's team is coached by Tony Williams, a special education instructional assistant at the Pomfret school.
The Rams were not the only Charles school team that competed in the winter finals. Henry E. Lackey's team finished sixth in the 1A bracket, Westlake came in third in the class 2A division, St. Charles placed fifth in the 3A classification and North Point took fourth in the 4A bracket.
The MPSSC holds state cheerleading competitions in the fall and winter.