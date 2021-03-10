Throughout much of the fall and winter, with many of the indoor facilities not available and the outdoor fields often too soft or wet for play, teams from Charles County have made the trip to various parks in St. Mary's County to play games on their new turf fields.
Of course, the constant commutes prompted Harry Rothmann, president of the Southern Maryland Athletic Alliance, to begin gathering signatures for a petition to take to Charles lawmakers to emphasize the urgency of the situation. As of Tuesday, March 2, the petition had accumulated a sum of 1,519 signatures, far more than what Rothmann anticipated when the campaign began.
"It seems like a lot of our parents and their kids are going to those fields in St. Mary's County to play every weekend and some times they end up playing other teams from Charles County," Rothmann said. "What we would like to show the local politicians in the area is that there is a growing need for two or three turf fields in Charles County. There is already space dedicated for them, it's just a matter of getting them installed."
Charles County teams have grown accustomed to using natural grass fields at Laurel Springs, Turkey Hill Park, Bensville, Bryantown and White Plains Park during the summer and fall, but in the winter and often in the spring they are typically soggy and virtually unplayable for extended periods of time.
La Plata Youth Soccer Association President Carrie Holt, who has a son and daughter who play various sports for Charles youth teams and often ventures to St. Mary's parks to compete, mirrored Rothmann's assessment of the situation on several levels.
"Right now me and a lot of other parents with kids on these teams from Charles County have to go to St. Mary's County to play games," Holt said. "The commute isn't bad, but we often play other teams from Charles County once we're there. Then we eat at the restaurants nearby, get gas and other items before we head home and that's money for St. Mary's County that could be spent in Charles County if they just had two or three turf fields to play on."
Kelley Nicholl, president of the Charles County Lacrosse Club, believes that two or three fields at existing parks that could be replaced with field turf would benefit various youth teams and numerous young athletes from across the county.
Like Holt and Rothmann, Nicholl is also accustomed to traveling on weekends to participate on turf fields in neighboring counties.
"I think if they could replace two or three fields with field turf that would benefit thousands of local kids who play a number of sports," said Nicholl, who is also the La Plata High School girls lacrosse coach. "It would not only benefit lacrosse teams, but soccer and field hockey as well. Especially now, during the pandemic, we see how much youth sports means to kids and their parents."
As of now, turf fields are a genuine rare commodity throughout Southern Maryland. Of the 14 public high schools in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, only North Point has a turf field while a pair of private schools, St. Mary's Ryken High School and The Calverton School, both have field turf.
Estimates provided to Southern Maryland News indicate the cost estimates for the turf fields. At Laurel Springs, where an 85,000-square-foot field would be needed, the field would cost just shy of $540,000, and a similar field at White Plains would cost almost $600,000 in an estimate provided by Keystone Sports Construction.