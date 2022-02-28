Last Friday evening, Feb. 25, when the Charles County Cougars forged a gritty, 2-1 victory over St. John's in an opening round contest of the Maryland Student Hockey League playoff at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel, a trio of players from three different Charles County high schools played key roles in the team's triumph.
Charles County (10-1-2), which advanced to face Severna Park on Monday, March 7, at 5 p.m. at the Gardens Ice House, got one goal each from McDonough freshman Logan Gray and Lackey senior Avery Logan and North Point junior Antonio Vaccaro limited the Cadets to one goal while recorded 32 saves, several of them bearing a high degree of difficulty.
St. John's (8-6-0) dominated the first period and eventually owned a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal, with Teddy Kurowski breaking the scoreless deadlock with just under five minutes elapsed in the opening period. The Cadets had the chance to double their advantage moments later on a power play, but Vaccaro and the Cougars denied them.
"He's an amazing goalie and tonight his play really helped make the difference," said Charles County coach Kevin Lerch. "This win tonight was really like the culmination of six years of work. We have kids from so many different schools and backgrounds and they all came together in a short period of time."
Charles County had killed the first St. John's power play in the first period then the Cougars would capitalize on one of their own. Nearing the midway point of the second period, Gray brought the Cougars even then five minutes later Logan picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and raced uncontested for a goal that gave Charles County a 2-1 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the second period.
"When I picked up the puck in the neutral zone, I wasn't sure that I could score," said Logan, who also plays lacrosse for the Chargers. "I didn't know which side I would attack. I was just looking for an opening. Antonio made so many great saves. He's the reason we get to come back here and play another game."
Goals by Gray and Logan had staked the Cougars to a tepid advantage heading into the third period and Vaccaro proved instrumental in making it stand. With just over three minutes remaining, Borowski got loose behind the Cougars' defenders and raced toward Vaccaro with his sights set on the equalizer.
As he approached the net, Borowski veered left and attempted to slip the shot past Vaccaro then collided with the Cougars' goalie as he sought to smother the puck. When Borowski knocked Vaccaro off his feet and pushed the left post off its mooring, a trailing Cadets player stuffed the puck into the net. But the nearest referee quickly waved off the goal and that left the Cougars' lead in tact.
Charles County will next play Severna Park of Anne Arundel County, while fellow Southern Maryland squad Huntingtown, a 4-3 winner over Harford County last Tuesday, will face Winston Churchill of Montgomery County on March 7 6 p.m. on the Logdson Rink in another MSHL playoff game.