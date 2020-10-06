Seven months after they last saw one another for spring sports practices that were followed by the onslaught of cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic, players and coaches from across Charles County could finally reunite for practices beginning this week.
At McDonough High School, the lone Southern Maryland Athletic Conference school still designated by a 1A classification for all sports, conditioning and workouts for baseball, softball and girls lacrosse actually included use of the respective balls. Baseball and girls lacrosse were particularly busy as coaches and athletes spent their first 90 minutes together since March. Teams are permitted three, 90-minute practices on weekdays from 4 to 6 p.m.
“It’s just great seeing all of the kids out here throwing again,” said McDonough 14th-year baseball coach Mike Lydon. “I probably had 15 kids out here for the first day [on Monday] and almost half of them are freshmen. We’re going to be young in 2021. It’s like a rebuilding year for us. But [in 2022] I think we’re going to be really good.”
On the neighboring softball field, first-year coach Jimmy Guntow spent much of Monday’s practice pitching batting practice to his prospective players. Last spring was supposed to be the first year for Guntow following the retirement of longtime former coach Julie Snively, but the COVID-19 pandemic pre-empted those plans and left the Rams assistant football coach still facing his rookie slate.
“Really, I think this is great for the girls,” Guntow said. “A lot of them have been stuck at home for the last six, seven months. I know some of my girls played travel ball this summer, but a lot of the girls are new.”
Rams junior Madison McClure, who spent the summer playing for the Virginia Legends 18U squad, enjoyed being back with her McDonough teammates on Monday. One of the veteran players on a potential youthful squad next spring, McClure could see ample time in the infield and in the pitching circle once the season commences in April.
“It’s great being out here with my teammates,” said McClure, who also plays volleyball and swims for the school. “It’s tough being away from my friends and teachers. I would much rather be in school than at home. It’s boring being at home all the time. I just hope we get to have a season in the spring.”
Charles County schools were the last of the SMAC to approve spring sports conditioning and workouts. Calvert County will actually conclude its spring sports workouts today then jump into fall sports conditioning on Oct. 12. St. Mary’s County began spring sports workouts on Sept. 21 and will begin offering intra-county scrimmages next Tuesday.
Although Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) cleared the way for high school fall sports to begin on Oct. 7, the state’s superintendents have held firm to their initial plan to offer condensed seasons beginning in February. The second semester plan includes winter sports Feb. 1 to March 27, followed by fall sports March 15 to May 8 then ending with spring sports running April 26 to June 19.
“Today was a lot of fun,” said McDonough senior girls lacrosse player Iris Golden, who also plays soccer and basketball for the school. “We were able to work on a lot of things. I was glad they said we could use a ball and our sticks and work on different drills. I really expected that we would be only able to run for 90 minutes. There’s not much fun in that.”