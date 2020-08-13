During the abbreviated Prince-Mont Swim League season that ended last Saturday, Aug. 1, with the various Divisional Championships, a bevy of swimmers on the quintet of Charles County teams performed well enough to be designated as all-stars.
Typically each summer the Prince-Mont Swim League offers an All-Star meet that highlights the premiere swimmers in the league’s six divisions. But this year, among the numerous changes imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 16 teams competed — less than half the norm — and the season lasted just four weeks instead of seven.
Hawthorne Country Club was not only the top team in the county but it was perhaps the most dominant team in the entire league. The Gators won all three Division A dual meets by an average of 126 points and then captured the Division A championships by 122 points as five HCC swimmers notched triples.
Hawthorne got stellar efforts all summer from male and female swimmers alike of all ages with Conor Vienneau, Kaeleigh Cupples, Addy Donnick, Landon Abelende and Amelia Weikle posting three wins apiece. Donnick, a rising freshman at La Plata High School, posted emphatic triples all summer and looms a budding star in the league and high schools.
Westlake Village went 2-1 during its three dual meets then the Waves of Westlake earned a share of the Division C title when they accumulated 284 points, identical to Laurel City. In her final Prince-Mont meet, WOW swimmer Kerrigan McMillen capped a lengthy 15-year career with Westlake by claiming the 15-18 girls 50-meter backstroke (35.53) and a celebratory trophy as the team’s most veteran performer.
“It was definitely a really emotional moment,” said McMillen, a North Point High School graduate and rising sophomore at West Virginia University. “It just hit me all of a sudden that that was my last Prince-Mont meet. It was a lot of fun over the last 15 seasons. Being able to win the backstroke in my last meet really meant a lot to me.”
While McMillen was the most accomplished swimmer on the Waves this summer, youthful Aaliyah Sims proved to be one of their future stars. She won the 11-12 girls 50 fly, 50 free and 100 IM throughout the dual meet and Divisional championship slate, while veteran Adriana Imes appears poised to be the top female swimmer on the squad next summer.
Bannister went 1-2 in three dual meets then finished third in the Division C championships, but first-year coach Jamie Rivenburg was pleased with the efforts from her swimmers. The Barracudas tallied eight division winners, including longtime North Point and Smallwood Village swimmer, Mya Rivenburg, who also served alongside her mom as an assistant coach.
“These kids did fantastic and Mya and I could not be happier,” Jamie Rivenburg said. “So many kids improved over the course of the season with personal bests or becoming legal in all four strokes. They worked hard, we had fun and I am excited to see what is in store for next year. This team doesn’t complain; we adapt to the change.”
Smallwood Village may not have won any of its three dual meets in Division B and then settled for fourth at divisionals behind undefeated West Arundel and two Bowie teams, but the SVA squad got division titles from Rylin Mussante, Ryann Tompkins, Clayton Jameson and Camden Perella.
Indian Head went 2-1 in dual meet competition then finished third in the Division D championships where Rodney Gardner, Daniel Gross, Nathan Brough, Billy McConnell and Devontae Isreal each claimed at least one title. Gross tallied a pair of Divisional crowns in the 13-14 boys events and will now ascend to the 15-18 bracket for the next four seasons.