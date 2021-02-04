While conditions outside offered a chilling reminder that a potential winter storm was imminent, those Charles County swimmers who convened inside the Lackey High School natatorium found the cozy, warm setting considerably more ideal last Friday for the latest round of time trials.
Swimmers from across Charles County have found the practices at Lackey to be equally rewarding physically and socially throughout the fall and winter, but the second round of time trials provided them with a competitive edge and gave them, along with coach Mary Jane Cupples, an idea of how far they have progressed and how much work still lies ahead.
When her high school career officially commences, La Plata freshman Addy Donnick will have an immediate impact for the Warriors in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s Class 2A South Region and state meets.
Last Friday evening at Lackey, Donnick rebounded from an early hiccup — she stopped before completing the butterfly stroke of the 200-yard Individual Medley — then uncorked two stellar clockings in other events.
Donnick completed the 500 freestyle (5 minutes 19.14 seconds) with plenty in reserve and later was fastest in the 100 backstroke (58.24 seconds). For good measure, after the time trials were completed, Donnick dove back into the pool for another attempt at the 200 IM and concluded that event in just under 2:14. Her 500 free time was fastest among male and female swimmers last Friday.
“I felt really good in the 500 free and the 100 back,” Donnick said. “After my little hiccup in the 200 IM, I was glad to get back in the pool and do well. I was hoping to go 5:15 in the 500, but I was happy to break 5:20. I was really happy with my backstroke. Both would have been pool records if this was an official meet.”
Although he is still one year from starting his high school meets, Gavin Abelende also continued to shine in the time trials. Another strong member of the Hawthorne Swim Club, Abelende was best in the 50 free (23.40), 100 free (52.09) and 500 free (5:25.81).
The youthful contingent continues to impress La Plata and Hawthorne swim coach Mary Jane Cupples.
“I thought it went great,” Cupples said of the latest round of time trials. “They all came in and did really well. Addy bounced back after that 200 IM and finished up with a strong 200 IM at the end.”
Matthew Romero opened the meet by posting the fastest time in the boys’ 200 free (2:07.51), then Gabby Schmidt was best in the girls’ 200 free (2:13.27).
Calvert High School senior Erik Danielson was fastest in the boys’ 200 IM (2:12.19) and Ayana Cason proved fastest in the girls’ 200 IM (2:16.97), the 50 free (25.29) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.38).
Isaiah Diggs edged DeMatha freshman Harry Rothmann in the 100 butterfly (1:02.74), Camden Perella took the girls’ 100 fly (1:08.89). Morgan Thompson edged Logan White in the 100 free (59.40) and Clinton Cupples bested Rothmann in the 100 back (1:07.41). Danielson then concluded his evening by taking the 100 breast (1:02.02).
“I did better than I expected,” said Danielson, who also swims five days each week for the Calvert Aquatic Club at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center in Prince Frederick. “I was glad to be able to come over here and have the chance to compete against a lot of really good swimmers.”
