Throughout the holiday break many of the top swimmers from Charles County were able to maintain their sharpness through numerous practices at Lackey High School in preparation for the next round of time trials this weekend.
La Plata High School and Hawthorne Country Club swim coach Mary Jane Cupples has overseen the swimmers from various public and private schools partake in various drills. Occasionally the swimmers face the clock in abbreviated timed events, but next weekend they will clash in a full slate of their first time trials since early December.
McDonough High School senior Alexandra “Tink” Tompkins is eagerly looking forward to facing the clock — and one younger foe in particular — in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Tompkins finished third behind two seniors in the 2A/1A State finals of the 100 breast in 2019-2020 and is looking to drop time in that event next week.
“My main goal is to get down below 25 [seconds] in the 50 free and down to 1:06 in the 100 breast,” Tompkins said. “I know I’ll have to face Addy [Donnick] in the 50 free. But I love competition. That’s the main reason that I got into swimming. I’m very competitive and I just love the competition.”
Tompkins admitted that her best Christmas present was a new surf board, which she was looking forward to brandishing on a trip to Florida this winter. In her lone previous attempt at surfing last summer, Tompkins saw one shark and several dolphins in the water but was able to avoid any kind of encounter with either.
La Plata freshman Addy Donnick is also looking forward to the second round of time trials. The proven Prince-Mont commodity at Hawthorne is among the next wave of potential budding stars for the Warriors when the swim season finally commences, along with sophomore Kaeleigh Cupples. Donnick went 24.49 in the 50 free at the first time trial, a clocking that would have represented the pool record if it had been an official meet.
“I would really like to get down around 24, maybe even 23 in the 50 free,” Donnick said. “We’ve been able to have these practices all the way through the break. I can’t wait until the next time trials. I might even try the 500 [free]. My best right now is around 5:30, so I would like to see if I could get below that.”
La Plata resident and St. Mary’s Ryken High School freshman Mallory Thompson missed the first round of time trials in early December but is looking forward to facing the timer in this weekend’s action. Thompson, who also plays soccer, is set to try the 50 free, 50 butterfly and 100 individual medley.
“I’ve been able to come over here for these practices for the past three weeks,” said Thompson, who swims for Smallwood Village during the Prince-Mont league. “They have really helped a lot. In the 50 free I would like to get down around 26, maybe even 25. Our club team has also been able to use the pool at St Mary’s College on weekends, so that helps.”
