Earlier this month Charles County resident Mark Williams Jr., a rising freshman at Bishop McNamara High School in Prince George's County, continued to enhance his resume as a baseball player when he competed for USA Baseball in Cary, N.C.
Williams, an Indian Head resident who intends to play baseball and golf at McNamara over the next four years, bats and throws left-handed and has played for local showcase teams such as the Canes, Padres, Florida Heat and Braves National Team. Since he was 10, Williams has also received instruction from former major leaguers Gary Sheffield, Reggie Williams and Jerome "L.J." Hoes, as well as St. Mary's County native Doug Creek.
"I really love the mental aspect of the game," said Williams, who was recently selected to the Northeast NTIS 15U baseball team and was recognized as having the top hitting velocity at the event. "Especially when I'm pitching. It's all about being mentally on the same page with the catcher. But I also like playing third base and playing in the outfield."
Williams, who pitches and plays the infield for various travel teams, is already looking forward to his four seasons with the Mustangs where he will compete in the tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference each spring. This past summer in a July 17 contest against the American Dream, Williams had two hits, including a home run, and had five total bases.
"I was very happy with the way I played all summer," said Williams, whose favorite Major League Baseball players are Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays and Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers. "I was really happy with my hitting. I probably get the [batting] cages three or four times each week to work on my swing, so it was good to see all the hard work pay off."
With the outset of his freshman year at McNamara rapidly approaching, Williams is already looking forward to being part of the Mustangs baseball team in the WCAC as well as playing for the school's golf team, both of which are spring sports in the private school league.
"I'm looking forward to being part of the baseball team and interacting with those guys," Williams said. "It's a tough league, so I'm looking forward to the competition. I plan to play golf in the spring, too. Me and my dad usually get to White Plains a couple of times each week to play."