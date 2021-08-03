Following a superb career as a player for the North Point High School girls' soccer team that helped land her a scholarship to play women's soccer at the University of Miami starting this fall, Jordan Felton has made the quick transition to playing futsal at a high level.
Felton was part of two women's teams that reached the 35th annual U.S. Futsal National Championship game held July 8 to 11 in two different age brackets during a weeklong tournament in Atlantic City, N.J. Playing for both the Charles County Futsal U-19 and U-23 squads last month, Felton and her teammates garnered runner-up honors in both national tournament brackets.
Futsal is a type of indoor soccer, usually played with five players per team on the court.
"That whole week was a lot of fun," Felton said. "We played really well together the entire week. I was not surprised that we made it to finals for both age groups. A lot of the girls on both teams are very talented. It was a little disappointing to get beat in the championship game of both, but it was exciting just to be in those games."
North Point High School girls' soccer coach Kiante Webb commended all the players on both teams for their efforts and durability. Several of the girls, including Felton and Calvert High School graduate Claire Williams, a member of the Cavaliers' 2019 state championship team, had double duty throughout the week and were among the younger members of the U-23 squad that also earned runner-up honors.
"All of the girls played really, really well up there all week," Webb said. "A number of the girls played on both teams and several of the girls on the U-19 team played up to help the U-23 team. i thought we had the chance to get one title while we were up there. I mean, our U-23 team beat the eventual champion in the opening game then they got us in the final."
Many of the players on both teams were not the only local ties to the national tournament in Atlantic City. Charles County residents Matt Geier, 52, and his son, Austin Geier, 20, both worked numerous games as on-field officials throughout the tournament and eventually worked one of the championship games together.
"We had the chance to ref a number of really good games involving very good teams and then having the chance to work one of the championship games with Austin was something that both of us will never forget," Matt Geier said. "I mean, you just cannot put a price tag on a memory like that."