Following seasons that coaches and players from both squads would deem overwhelmingly successful, both the Huntingtown High School and Charles County hockey teams saw their title bids and 2021-2022 seasons come to end on Monday evening in the Maryland Student Hockey League quarterfinals.
Charles (10-2-2) suffered a 5-2 setback against Severna Park in a game that was considerably closer than the final score indicated while Huntingtown (10-4-0) was upended by Winston Churchill 9-1 in contests played on opposing rinks at the Gardens Ice House in Laurel on Monday. Both teams, which met in a memorable edition of the Chesapeake Cup last month, saw their seasons come to an end.
"I could not be any prouder of these guys," said Charles County coach Kevin Lerch. "These guys definitely exceeded all expectations. They accomplished more than anyone could have expected from them. Tonight we just had that tough second period and rough start to the third period. But both teams played hard and I could not prouder of my guys."
Severna Park broke the scoreless deadlock with just under 10 minutes left in the first period when John Clements scored on an assist from Joshua Testerman for a 1-0 Falcons' lead. But the Cougars drew even before the end of the period when Dylan Murphy scored from close range with Griffin Hayes and Nathan Kaufmann both credited with assists on that goal.
Charles successfully killed off the Falcons' first three power plays without much difficulty, so it seemed somewhat ironic that the contest would turn with the Cougars on a power play in the second period. With Charles sporting a two-man advantage for 81 seconds, Severna Park regained the lead in short-handed fashion when Clements picked up a loose puck near the neutral zone and beat Antonio Vaccaro (35 saves) for a goal and 2-1 Severna Park edge.
Severna Park then broke the game open in the early stages of the third period when Ryan LaRocque and Elliott Sutherland each tallied power play goals then Tyler Blue added another goal on an assist from Testerman for a 5-1 lead. Nico Vaccaro scored for the Cougars late in the third period, but the Falcons were able to cruise to a 5-2 victory over Charles County from that point.
In another MSHL quarterfinal game on Monday, Huntingtown proved no match for Winston Churchill as the Bulldogs scored early and often en route to a 9-1 victory over the Hurricanes. Churchill, which has won six MSHL titles over the last seven seasons, led 7-0 before Huntingtown senior Jeremy Litka scored with 6:27 remaining in the third period to enable the Hurricanes to avoid being blanked.
"We just ran into a buzzsaw tonight," said Huntingtown coach Uday Patel. "We still had a tremendous season. We graduate four seniors who really played well for us all season, but we have four freshmen and four juniors back next year as well as goalie Duncan McDowell, who made a number of tough saves for us all season."
Churchill led 4-0 at the end of the first period and 7-0 heading into the final frame. The Bulldogs converted on three of seven power play chances, while the Hurricanes were never granted on power play opportunity. Severna Park went 2-of-9 on power play chances in its victory over Charles, while the Cougars were blanked on two power play chances and actually yielded the go-ahead goal in the second period while owning a two-man advantage.