With the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division championship games just around the corner next Tuesday, among the trio of teams vying for the two spots in the title game at La Plata High School are several of the best pitchers in SMAC, and one of them has two more seasons remaining.
On Monday afternoon, North Point High School punched its ticket to the SMAC Potomac Division by edging St. Charles 4-2. North Point senior John Lusk limited the Spartans to two runs on eight hits to earn the complete game victory, while St. Charles High School sophomore Kydese Queen suffered a tough luck loss after yielding just two runs on three hits in five innings.
"I really felt confident the whole game," said Lusk, who is headed to St. Mary's College of Maryland for baseball in the fall. "It always feels good to see your teammates put a couple of runs on the board. It's definitely a lot less stressful pitching with the lead the last two innings. I knew that I had to do was throw strikes and let my defense make the plays behind me."
Monday marked the second consecutive start for Queen when he had pitched well but had failed to depart with a victory. Five days earlier against La Plata, Queen limited the Warriors to one run in seven innings and fanned seven, but he did not factor in the decision as the visitors prevailed 4-1 in nine innings. Queen had recorded a win against La Plata earlier in the season.
"One thing about Ky is that he's always going to be able to keep us in the game," said St. Charles third-year coach Jonathan Perry. "We just didn't score any runs for him and [Monday] we did not play good defense. The errors definitely killed us today. But we're not used to being in these tight games. It's been a good learning experience for all the guys."
While Lusk went the distance to earn the complete game victory against St. Charles on Monday, La Plata got a combined gem from seniors Alex Borges and Andrew Leginze en route to the Warriors' 4-1 victory over the Spartans on May 12. Borges allowed one run in five-plus innings of work then Leginze tossed four shutout innings of relief to earn the victory.
"Alex was really good out there and then we coach asked me to go in I was ready," Leginze said. "It was a really intense game right from the beginning. They beat us the first time we played them this season, so we knew they were going to be tough especially with Ky pitching. Our guys made the plays behind me and then we came up with some runs in the ninth inning to get the win."
Against arguably the two best teams in the SMAC Potomac Division, Queen went 1-1 in three starts and also had one no decision. In his two most recent outings, one each against La Plata and North Point, Queen limited those teams to just three runs in 12 innings, fanned 12 and threw strikes on 109 of 181 pitches. St. Charles' hitters, however, managed to score only two runs while he was on the mound in those outings.