Inside the spacious Capital Clubhouse that is typically home to various events on the ice, senior volleyball players from across Charles County had one last chance to play with and against one another after their fall season was usurped from them by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Westlake High School senior Robyn Law, who is headed to North Carolina Central University to play volleyball and major in psychology, enjoyed having one final chance to compete alongside her Wolverines' teammates and players from other schools who had been rivals for three previous seasons.
"This whole night was a lot of fun," Law said of the May 12 senior event. "It was good to see all of the other girls again and have a chance to play one game. it was tough not being able to have a senior season in the fall. But at least we had a chance to have our senior night here."
North Point High senior Mesha Shup, who is headed to St. Mary's College of Maryland for volleyball and to major in sociology, also enjoyed the chance to interact with teammates and play with and against several Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division foes.
"Just being able to have this senior night meant a lot," Shup said. "We never had the chance to play a single match in the fall. We had workouts and some practices at the school, but we never had the chance to play. Tonight was fun and I will always remember the friends that I made."
La Plata High senior Peyton Krahling, who plays for the Warriors' softball team and had played a game earlier that same afternoon at St. Charles High School, also relished in the fact that she was able to compete in one game as a senior months after the high school season was nixed.
"It was tough not being able to play any matches in the fall because we had several practices and we all expected to have a short season," said Krahling, who plans to attend the College of Southern Maryland this fall and play volleyball for the Hawks. "It was fun being part of this night. We had a softball game today, but I wasn't going to miss being here for this game tonight."
Lackey High senior Callie Culhane, who was planning to play both soccer and volleyball for the Chargers last fall and is currently playing girls' lacrosse this spring, had participated in the Charles County senior soccer night contest one week earlier at Laurel Springs.
"We didn't get to have soccer or volleyball in the fall," said Culhane, who is headed to Old Dominion University this fall for women's lacrosse. "So, today was a lot of fun. This was probably the last time that I will have the chance to see a lot of these girls and play a volleyball match, so it was fun being part of it."
La Plata seniors Victoria Boyce and Taylor Wade also mirrored their teammates and rivals' assertion that the senior night outing at Capital Clubhouse gave them one last chance to compete and reminisce.
"It was really a lot of fun being able to come here tonight," said Boyce, who is headed to CSM for volleyball. "Since we didn't get to have a season, at least this gave us a chance to play with some of the girls we played against the last few years. I'm glad they were able to put this together for the seniors. It really meant a lot."
"I was just glad to be able to have one last chance to play," said Wade, who sports a 4.5 GPA and is headed to Salisbury University this fall to major in business management. "I have known Peyton and Maddy [Slattery] since elementary school and Maddy is my best friend. It was fun just to be able to get back on the court for one final game since we didn't get to have a season."