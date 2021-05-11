While the Calvert and St. Mary's public high schools were able to compete in an abbreviated fall sports season capped by Chesapeake Division championships for each sport except football, Charles athletes remained on the sidelines well into the spring.
But last Thursday evening at Laurel Springs Regional Park, senior players from throughout Charles County were able to have one final moment in the spotlight in a pair of games that brought a lighthearted conclusion to a fall sports season that never commenced. As such contests often go, the unpredictable partnered with the improbable.
Lackey High School senior Shelby McBain was part of a "yellow" team comprised of players from her school and McDonough, while her counterparts on the "blue" team arrived from La Plata and North Point. In the quirky nature of such contests, McBain began the game in goal for her team and then later, after being transitioned back to her normal position up top, ended the game by scoring on a penalty kick in which La Plata senior Kristen Ging was tabbed the erstwhile goalie.
During their high school playing days at their respective schools, McBain, who is headed to New England College to major in criminal justice, and Ging, who is headed to Salisbury University for business, were fierce combatants. But they also spent three years playing together on the same club team and before McBain attempted her penalty kick the two embraced, signifying that their rivalry had ended well before the opening whistle.
"I walked up to her and said 'no hate,' 'no hate,'" said McBain, whose triplet brother, Jeremy McBain, played in the boys game that followed. The other triplet, Savannah McBain, graduated from Lackey a year early and is in the midst of completing her freshman year at the College of Southern Maryland.
"I always liked playing with her and I remember playing against her," Shelby McBain said of Ging. "This game meant a lot to me. It was probably the most fun that I have ever had playing a game."
"It really meant a lot to me and all the other girls on both teams," Ging said. "We didn't get to have a season and we didn't know if we were even going to have this game. It was so much fun being able to play with my La Plata teammates and play alongside those North Point girls."
Ging and North Point senior Jordan Felton, who scored two goals for the blue team in their 6-2 victory — scores were never officially announced — also admitted simply being able to play one game this spring helped to offset some of the disappointments of not being able to compete in the fall.
"We were all so excited to be able to play," said Felton, who is headed to the University of Miami to play women's soccer this fall. "Being able to score a couple of goals also meant a lot, especially since I missed on so many shots. We played in a lot of really good games at North Point, but I always remember the warmups and being able to bond with the other girls."
Felton scored two goals for the blue team and North Point senior Camille Dickerson had one, as did La Plata's Janelle Reyes. McDonough senior Skylar Murray tallied once for the yellow team and then McBain capped the scoring with her penalty kick seconds before the final whistle.