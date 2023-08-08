Westlake Village swimmer Daniel Madigan, a recent North Point High School graduate, completes the breaststroke portion of the 15-18 boys 100-yard individual medley last Saturday morning in the Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel.
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples, a recent La Plata High School graduate, competes in the breaststroke leg of the 15-18 girls' 100-yard individual medley last Saturday morning in the annual Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel.
Former Whitehall Pool & Tennis standout Annie Hayburn, left, and current Hawthorne Country Club standout Addy Donnick share a moment together after meeting for the first time at the conclusion of last Saturday's Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel. Donnick won three events, including the 15-18 girls' 50-yard butterfly (25.92) in which she broke Hayburn's league mark (26.10) that had stood for seven years.
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples proudly holds the ceremonial $500 scholarship check that she received at the Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel last Saturday afternoon following her 15th and final Prince-Mont season.
Westlake Village swimmer Daniel Madigan, a recent North Point High School graduate, completes the breaststroke portion of the 15-18 boys 100-yard individual medley last Saturday morning in the Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples, a recent La Plata High School graduate, competes in the breaststroke leg of the 15-18 girls' 100-yard individual medley last Saturday morning in the annual Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Indian Head swimmer Naomi Dugan completes the breaststroke leg of the 15-18 girls' 100-yard individual medley last Saturday morning in the Prince-Mont all-stars meet at West Arundel.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Former Whitehall Pool & Tennis standout Annie Hayburn, left, and current Hawthorne Country Club standout Addy Donnick share a moment together after meeting for the first time at the conclusion of last Saturday's Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel. Donnick won three events, including the 15-18 girls' 50-yard butterfly (25.92) in which she broke Hayburn's league mark (26.10) that had stood for seven years.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples proudly holds the ceremonial $500 scholarship check that she received at the Prince-Mont all-star meet at West Arundel last Saturday afternoon following her 15th and final Prince-Mont season.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Westlake Village swimmer Rafa Borders readies himself for a race.
When swimmers from the various Charles County pools that compete in the annual Prince-Mont Swim League ventured to West Arundel on Saturday morning for the league's annual all-star meet, several swimmers dove into the water with their sights set on victories and league records while others had less tangible goals in mind.
Hwthorne Country Club swimmer Kaeleigh Cupples, a recent La Plata High School graduate who is heading to the University of North Carolina-Pembroke to swim and major in nursing, departed her final Prince-Mont all-stars meet with a genuine sense of accomplishment, both in and out of the water.
Although a victory in any of her final events would elude her, Cupples was one of four Prince-Mont swimmers that aged out of the league to receive a $500 scholarship toward her college endeavors. Cupples, who had won the 15-18 girls' 100-yard individual medley one week earlier in the Division A Championship meet at Whitehall Pool & Tennis, admitted last Saturday was enjoyable.
"Today was all about having fun," Cupples said. "My main goal all season was to win the 100 IM at Divisionals and I did that last week, so my only goal here today was to have fun. I think I even had a smile on my face when I completed the final lap of the 100 IM. In fact, I am pretty sure that I did."
While Cupples enjoyed an intangible way to celebrate her final Prince-Mont All-Star meet last Saturday, teammate Addy Donnick capped another stellar summer with three victories, established a new league mark in one of them and just missed in the other two. Donnick won the 15-18 girls' 50 butterfly (25.92), 50 freestyle (53.24) and 50 back (27.73).
"I was happy with the way the meet went," Donnick said. "I got one league record [50 fly] and I just missed in the other two. I really wasn't at my best all summer, so it was good to finish out the season well. Now I'm looking forward to my final high school season and getting ready to compete in college [at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington]."
Her younger brother, Jackson Donnick, finished second in the 13-14 boys' 50 fly (26.35), second in the 50 free (23.61) then was later third in the 100 IM, while Gators' swimmer Jaytee Brown finished in a dead-heat for second in the 13-14 50 breast (31.29). Bella Rothmann was fourth in the 11-12 girls' 50 breast.
Indian Head, which had attained the most points in the Division D championships one week after suffering a narrow setback to Accoceek, also enjoyed a solid showing at all-stars. Naomi Dugan won the 15-18 girls' 50 breast (32.71) and was later second in the 100 IM (1:02.95). Charlotte Keeler won the 9-10 girls' 25 breast (18.56). Ezra Rodriguez was third in both the 9-10 boys' 50 free and 25 breast.
Westlake Village swimmer Rafa Borders opened his morning by taking the boys' 8-under 25 free (16.01), then later finished second in the 25 back (20.92).