While many of his slightly older peers were on the biggest stage of all competing in the belated edition of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo over the last few weeks, Waldorf resident Christian Wilbon, a rising freshman at Westlake High School, ventured to the Junior Olympics last weekend looking to take the first small steps toward Olympic dreams.
Last weekend in Humble, Texas, Wilbon joined fellow Charles County residents Omar Tollabh, Messiah McKinley and Mickey Greene Jr. on the 13-14 boys' 1,600-meter relay (3:37.17) that finished fifth overall after earning the fourth seed during the preliminary rounds. That same quartet arrived as the 19th overall seed but quickly climbed the ranks to reach the finals.
"I was really happy with the way we ran in Texas," said Wilbon, who competes for the Southern Maryland Sprinters coached by Lohan Phipps. "Our relay team finished in the top five and we got All-American status. I'm looking forward to competing for Westlake. I would like to win state titles [in the 100 and 200] before I finish."
Wilbon will actually head into his freshman season at Westlake already boasting a grand sum of 11 All-American performances and over 200 medals, ranging in events from the 60-, 100- and 200-meter races to the 1,500 and 3,000-meter runs.
His 2021 success came despite a lengthy layoff from competition; Wilbon said he missed all of the 2020 indoor and outdoor season with injuries associated with a growth spurt.
"It was difficult not being able to compete last year," said Wilbon, who boasts a 4.0 GPA through eighth grade. "I missed being able to train and compete. It was tough transitioning from the sprints to the 1,500 and the 3,000. It really required a lot more conditioning and stamina. But now I'm healthy and ready for the high school indoor and outdoor seasons. I can't wait to be part of the tradition at Westlake."
Having watched most of the track and field events at the recently concluded summer Olympics in Japan, Wilbon already has aspirations of someday competing on the world's biggest stage. And when his running days finally expire, Wilbon intends to become a pediatrician.
"After graduating from Westlake, I would like to run in college and then compete in the 2028 and 2032 Olympics," Wilbon Said. "Coach [Adano] Murray has helped a lot of people get better and go on to college and even the Olympics. I really would like to be a pediatrician someday. But before then I would like to compete for the U.S. track team in the Olympics."