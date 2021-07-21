in the grand scheme of things, the midseason Charles & St. Mary’s Baseball League all-star game on Saturday morning at Rainbow Construction Field may not have meant anything statistically and the outcome — a 3-3 tie after six innings of play — only highlighted the true meaning of the contest.
Players from all six teams in the CHASM baseball league were drafted by respective coaches Tyler Kimmey of St. Mary’s Post 255 and Garnell Young of Pomfret, and the even distribution of talent would eventually prove inseparable. Young’s team owned a 3-0 lead early, but Kimmey’s squad rallied with a three-run fifth on a two-run single by Jason Murray of Western Charles and subsequent throwing error that enabled Pomfret’s Nick Burch to score the tying run.
“It was an honor just to be selected for the game,” said Burch, a rising junior at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis. “Anytime you get chosen for any type of all-star game you feel honored. It was fun just being out on the field and in the dugout with a lot of guys that you’re used to playing against. It was all a lot of fun.”
Western Charles is the three-time reigning CHASM league champions and the Natty Bohs will kick off the second half of the season by facing Pomfret (8-0) this Saturday in a rematch of last year’s championship series. Western Charles shortstop Tyler Summers, the league’s reigning most valuable player and already a three-time league MVP before turning 30, also enjoyed the chance to play with and against the best players in the league on Saturday morning.
“It really wasn’t about the final score as much as it was just having a chance to play with a lot of the same guys you get used to playing against,” Summers said. “It was great being in the dugout with those guys on those other teams. Once the game ends we’re all friends, but for those nine innings each week we all want to go out there and win.”
Summers’ team drew first blood in the top of the second when Brad Sullivan doubled then scored on a single by Josh Morris. Left fielder Justin Hitt fanned on a pitch in the dirt that allowed Morris to take third and with two outs designated hitter Drew Willard delivered a single to left that plated Morris to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Summers singled and scored in the top of the fifth on a two-out single by Chris Blondin that gave the visitors a 3-0 lead that proved to be very short lived. The hosts countered with three runs against reliever Ian Remalia, of which only two were earned. With one out and the bases loaded, Murray singled to center and that scored Darren Prebble and Austin Simms, then Burch scored the tying run on a throwing error.
With a special ceremony corresponding with the CHASM 75th year celebration set to take place before the “Old-Timers Game” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, organizers opted to call the all-star game a draw one inning early.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews