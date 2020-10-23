One week after Western Charles upended Pomfret in the championship round of the Charles & St. Mary’s Baseball League for its third straight title, players from both teams and several others were honored at the annual CHASM awards banquet.
While the CHASM season may have had a belated beginning and was slightly condensed, it was far from the truncated slate that Major League Baseball fans endured. Pomfret won the regular season crown with a 17-1 mark under coach Jason Simms, but eventually the Pirates were thwarted in their bid for the tournament title when they fell to current three-time reigning champion Western Charles.
During the 10-week regular season, nine different players were tabbed for player of the week honors. Western Charles shortstop Tyler Summers and Pomfret third baseman Mikey Guy each took home a pair of honors, including one week in which their stats were virtually identically so they shared the award.
Logan Brock (St. Mary’s) was selected in week one, followed by Indian Head pitcher Greg Conden, Pomfret outfielder Nick Burch, Post 255 outfielder Joe Sherman, Summers and Guy, Pomfret pitcher Trevor Drummond, Guy again, Western Charles first baseman Ricky Brady, Pomfret pitcher Brandon Samuels then Summers.
Samuels and Western Charles southpaw Zach O’Dell both were selected CHASM All-Star pitchers, with Samuels (5-0) being named the league’s top hurler.
Western Charles Chris Blondin was tabbed for catcher, Pomfret’s Clark Burroughs at first base, Indian Head’s Sam Wright at second base, Guy at third base, Summers at shortstop and Sherman, Pomfret’s Nick Burch, Indian Head’s Justin Hitt were selected as the all-star outfielders.
“We had a really good season,” said Pomfret manager Jason Simms. “A lot of our guys played well all summer. I think we’re already looking forward to next season.”
Guy led the league in hits (31), doubles (11) and batting average (.564) and was named gold glove infielder. Summers had the most triples (2) and tied with teammate Brady and Burroughs for the league lead with five home runs each.
Brady led the league in runs batted in (22), while Summers led the league in runs scored (20) for the seventh consecutive season.
Summers, who also led the league in slugging percentage (.879) was tabbed as the CHASM Most Valuable Player, while Guy was selected as its most promising young player.
Western Charles outfielder Jason Murray was chosen the playoff MVP, while La Plata’s Jason Bean was honored as the first recipient of the Pernell Young Memorial Award as the league’s top left-handed hitter.
“It was a total team effort,” Murray said of the Natty Bohs’ third straight title. “A lot of the guys played well. We’ve got a veteran team and its just a great group of guys.”
Pomfret’s Jason Simms took home the John Klopfer Jr. Award as Manager of the Year following the Pirates’ 17-1 run to the regular season crown. Bobby Rawlings was given the league’s Sportsmanship Award. Next summer will mark the 75th consecutive season of CHASM baseball, uninterrupted since its inception in 1947.
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews