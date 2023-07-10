While the Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League took a break from its normal weekly action over the July 4 holiday weekend, coaches, players and onlookers could sense that the newest team in the league, the La Plata Twins, has already made a genuine impact.

La Plata (6-3) winners of five straight games, including a doubleheader sweep of defending CHASM league champion Western Charles on June 25, 1-0 and 7-4, provided the league with a youthful expansion club this summer. One year ago three of the five teams in the league tied for the regular season title with identical 9-7 marks, so La Plata's addition to CHASM has thus far come without the usual bumps and bruises associated with expansion teams.


  

