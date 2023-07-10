La Plata Twins runner Ian Caballaro takes a lead off first base as Western Charles first baseman Mike Skinerski looks to keep the runner close in the second game of their recent doubleheader. Caballaro and the Twins swept that twin-bill from the reigning champions, 1-0 and 7-4, on June 25.
La Plata Twins hurler Dylan Brown has been among the keys to the expansion team's current three-game win streak and 4-3 start to the Charles-St. Mary's County Baseball League season this summer.
Staff photo by Ted Black
While the Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League took a break from its normal weekly action over the July 4 holiday weekend, coaches, players and onlookers could sense that the newest team in the league, the La Plata Twins, has already made a genuine impact.
La Plata (6-3) winners of five straight games, including a doubleheader sweep of defending CHASM league champion Western Charles on June 25, 1-0 and 7-4, provided the league with a youthful expansion club this summer. One year ago three of the five teams in the league tied for the regular season title with identical 9-7 marks, so La Plata's addition to CHASM has thus far come without the usual bumps and bruises associated with expansion teams.
"We've got a lot of guys here that already have a couple of years of college play under their belt,"said La Plata coach Tony Sweeney, whose team swept St. Mary's Post 255 on Sunday, July 9. "We have a lot of guys that can pitch and that always helps. Most of these guys played for La Plata legion over the years then finally aged out, so they come here and have a chance to face some good competition."
In their last two-bill before the break, the Twins defeated reigning CHASM champion Western Charles twice, one week after they had rallied to defeat Indian Head behind a grand slam from former La Plata standout Brett Michael, son of La Plata Legion Post 82 coach Ray Michael. His blast lifted the Twins past the Indians and helped him atone for two miscues earlier in that contest.
"I love playing with these guys," Michael said. "We have a lot of fun together. I'm glad this league is still going strong. We're the new team in the league this summer and we've been able to compete with teams like Pomfret and Western Charles. I was glad to come up with that grand slam, especially after the start to the game that I had."
Michael had actually led off that game with a double but was erased at third on a grounder to short on a moderate base running mistake. But Michael would atone for that miscue in a big way later in the contest when his grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a 4-4 deadlock and lifted the Twins to an 8-4 victory over Indian Head.
"That's a good, young team," Pomfret coach Jason Simms said. "They have a lot of really good young players. They're not intimidated the least when they show up to face these older guys. The entire league is a lot better this year. We've added one new year and they're just as good as the other five teams that were already in the league."
All six CHASM teams will be in action this Sunday as the first half of the season comes to an end with a full slate of single, nine-inning games. Indian Head (1-5) will host St. Mary's Post 255 (5-3) at Rainbow Construction Field at noon, La Plata (6-3) will travel to Chancellors Run Park to face St. Mary's Door (1-4) at 1, and Pomfret (5-2) will host Western Charles (3-4) at Rainbow Construction Field at 4.