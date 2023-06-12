After spotting Indian Head an early 5-1 lead following an uncharacteristic sloppy start to their afternoon, the Western Charles Natty Boh's rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Indians on Saturday in a Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball league game contest at Rainbow Construction Field.

Western Charles, among the league's perennial powers and reigning CHASM champions, actually scored the game's first run when leadoff batter Tyler Summers scored on a sacrifice fly. But veteran hurler Bill DeAtley was soon betrayed by his usually reliable defense in the bottom of the second when Indian Head scored four times for an early 5-1 lead.


