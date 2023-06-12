Indian Head starting pitcher Dalton Richardson fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of last Saturday's Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League game against Western Charles. The Indians staked Richardson to an early 5-1 lead, but he did not factor in the decision as the Natty Boh's rallied for an 8-7 victory at Rainbow Construction Field.
Western Charles leadoff batter and shortstop Tyler Summers takes a lead off first base following his single to start the game against Indian Head while Indians' first baseman Jeremy Remalia looks to keep him close to the bag. Summers scored the game's first run, watched his team fall behind 5-1 before rallying for an 8-7 victory over the Indians on Saturday in a Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League game at Rainbow Construction Field.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After spotting Indian Head an early 5-1 lead following an uncharacteristic sloppy start to their afternoon, the Western Charles Natty Boh's rallied for an 8-7 victory over the Indians on Saturday in a Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball league game contest at Rainbow Construction Field.
Western Charles, among the league's perennial powers and reigning CHASM champions, actually scored the game's first run when leadoff batter Tyler Summers scored on a sacrifice fly. But veteran hurler Bill DeAtley was soon betrayed by his usually reliable defense in the bottom of the second when Indian Head scored four times for an early 5-1 lead.
"It was really ugly early," Summers said. "But we always know that we're capable of coming back. [Relief pitcher] Mike [Skinerski] came into a tough spot and got us out of it and then pitched well the rest of the game. That's what we expect in this league. These teams are really competitive and every game is going to be close."
Indian Head had drawn even in the bottom of the first against DeAtley when Sam Wright led off with a single and scored on a double by Jeremy Remalia. Then in the bottom of the second the Indians forged a 5-1 lead as Remalia again delivered a two-out double and then later scored on a throwing error by Summers during a sloppy frame.
Indian Head starting pitcher Dalton Richardson took a 5-1 lead into the fourth, but the bottom of the order provided a spark for the Natty Boh's who score three times to get within a run. Western Charles then finally chased Richardson in the fifth, scoring three more runs on two hits and three walks issued by reliever Ian Remalia, who would eventually be tagged with the loss.
Indian Head drew even again in the bottom of the fifth against Skinerski, but that would be the only damage the southpaw reliever would permit. In his first game on the mound in nearly 10 years, Skinerski collected the win while limiting Indian Head to one run in 3 1/3 innings of work, allowing only one batter to reach over the last two frames.
"That was a tremendous performance by him, considering he had not played in a while and had not pitched since 2015," Summers said. "He came into the game in a tough spot and kept them from breaking the game open. We always knew if we just stayed close that we had a chance. But that's how these games go each year. All six teams in the league are competitive and every game is going to be close."