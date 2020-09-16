Following a brief respite during Labor Day weekend, a quartet of teams in the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League returned to action last weekend with a pair of playoff games being contested on Sunday afternoon amid ideal late summer conditions at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata.
When the dust settled following the frenetic weekend of playoff action on Sunday, Pomfret (18-1) and Western Charles (12-7) both emerged victorious to set the stage for a winners' bracket final this Saturday at 3 p.m. Pomfret downed St. Mary's Post 255, 11-4, while Western Charles rallied for a 7-3 victory over Indian Head in the nightcap. Indian Head will face Post 255 at noon on Saturday, with the winner advancing to Sunday to face the loser of the Pomfret-Western Charles game.
Both triumphant teams on Sunday had plenty in common and their showdown this weekend, which will go a long way toward determining the eventual double-elimination tournament champion, will likely hinge on the same traits. Both teams got good pitching, timely hitting and superb efforts defensively from their respective third baseman, Pomfret's Mikey Guy and Western Charles's Jason Boyd.
In the opener, Pomfret cruised to its 15th straight CHASM league victory — the Pirates lost to Frederick, 4-2, in the Maryland Semi-Pro State Tournament — by scoring early and often. Pomfret got one run in the first, three in the second and two more in the third. Guy, selected as the league's Most Valuable Player, went 3-for-3 and was intentionally walked twice. He recorded four assists and two put-outs at the hot corner.
"I just wanted to go up there and take good swings," Guy said of his hitting on Sunday. "I looked for something good to hit and tried to go with the pitch. Our defense is so good. It's a total team effort, from the pitchers to the infielders to the outfielders."
Pomfret starter Austin Simms blanked Post 255 on one hit in three innings, then Trevor Drummond tossed two scoreless innings to get the win. Pirates' ace Brandon Samuels was ineffective in the sixth, allowing four runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters, but Dylan Bell tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the save for the Pirates with center fielder Julian Grant offering ample defensive support with two running catches in the eighth.
In the nightcap, Indian Head (9-10) forged an early 3-0 lead against Western Charles' ace Zach O'Dell on a two-out single by Charlie Wright. But the Indians were unable to generate any runs against him over the last six innings and Western Charles scored four runs in the third and added two more runs in the sixth and another in the eights for a 7-3 victory. Indians' ace Greg Conden took the loss after being chased in the sixth.
In much the same manner that Guy impacted the outcome of the opener, Boyd delivered for the Natty Boh's at the plate and in the field. Boyd went 3-for-5 and drove in single runs in the third, sixth and eighth innings, and he overcame an error in the fourth to record three assists in the fifth. On a day when their defense was nearly flawless, the Natty Boh's ended the game with a triple play started by shortstop Tyler Summers.
"It was definitely a total team effort," Boyd said. "Zach was really dealing today. Then everyone behind him makes plays. It's easy to make plays when he's pitching the way he did today. I know we're excited about facing Pomfret. They're a good group of young guys and we're a bunch of old guys."
St. Mary's Post 255 (9-11) earned the right to join the double-elimination portion of the tournament by upending La Plata (1-18) in the play-in game, 19-2. During the regular season, that contest would have been halted after five innings via the mercy rule. But no such rule applies during the postseason so both teams had to complete all nine innings despite the lopsided outcome.