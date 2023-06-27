Western Charles starting pitcher Bill DeAtley fires to the plate in the bottom of the second inning of Sunday's second game against La Plata at Rainbow Construction Field. The Twins chased DeAtley early by scoring six runs that frame en route to a 7-4 victory to complete a sweep of the twin-bill against the reigning champs.
Ian Cabbalaro takes a lead off first base after his two-out single kept the second inning alive against Western Charles as Natty Bohs first baseman Mike Skinerski looks to keep the runner close. Cabbalaro later scored as the Twins launched a six-run rally en route to a 7-4 victory in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep over the Natty Bohs.
La Plata runner Ian Caballaro takes a lead off third base in the bottom of the second inning of Sunday's second game against Western Charles as Natty Bohs third baseman Jason Boyd stands near. Caballaro scored during the Twins' six-run second and La Plata lasted for a 7-4 victory over Western Charles to complete Sunday's doubleheader sweep.
Western Charles starting pitcher Bill DeAtley fires to the plate in the bottom of the second inning of Sunday's second game against La Plata at Rainbow Construction Field. The Twins chased DeAtley early by scoring six runs that frame en route to a 7-4 victory to complete a sweep of the twin-bill against the reigning champs.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Ian Cabbalaro takes a lead off first base after his two-out single kept the second inning alive against Western Charles as Natty Bohs first baseman Mike Skinerski looks to keep the runner close. Cabbalaro later scored as the Twins launched a six-run rally en route to a 7-4 victory in the nightcap to complete a doubleheader sweep over the Natty Bohs.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata runner Ian Caballaro takes a lead off third base in the bottom of the second inning of Sunday's second game against Western Charles as Natty Bohs third baseman Jason Boyd stands near. Caballaro scored during the Twins' six-run second and La Plata lasted for a 7-4 victory over Western Charles to complete Sunday's doubleheader sweep.
Sunday afternoon when the La Plata Twins swept champion Western Charles in a doubleheader at Rainbow Construction Field by 1-0 and 7-4, virtually all of the runs and most of the drama was condensed into three innings that weighed heavily in the outcome.
La Plata (4-3) won the Charles–St. Mary’s Baseball League opener in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out double by Ryan Prehoda that scored Daniel Gross for the only run of the game, then in the nightcap the Twins jumped on Natty Bohs starter Bill DeAtley early by scoring six times in the second and then they withstood a late rally from the reigning champs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the sweep.
"We were able to get good pitching both games and we came up with some timely hits today," La Plata coach Tony Sweeney said. "That first game came right down to the end. Daniel [Gross] had the hit that kept the inning alive for us in the seventh then Ryan came up with a double off the fence. That second game we got some runs early and that helped."
After earning a dramatic, 1-0 victory in the opener, the Twins wasted little time gaining the upper hand in the second. In fact, in the bottom of the second Bradley Hill started a genuine, two-out rally against veteran Western Charles starter Bill DeAtley with a single and that was immediately followed by base hits from Julio Caballaro, Ian Caballaro, Ben Wilson and Daniel Gross for an early 2-0 lead.
But the Twins were hardly finished and they would eventually chase DeAtley that frame although the veteran hurler had actually retired the first two batters that inning. After Andrew Laginzi was hit by a pitch, Prehoda followed with an RBI single then Tyler Day ended DeAtley's outing with a two-run double to push the Twins' lead to 6-0.
La Plata extended the lead to 7-0 on another run-scoring single by Prehoda in the sixth and the Twins were on the verge of posting two consecutive shutouts over Western Charles until the Natty Bohs' finally ended their prolonged scoring drought by getting four runs in the top of the seventh against La Plata starter Colton Sweeney.
Catcher Chris Blondin opened the seventh with a double off the fence in left center then scored two batters later on a single by Joe Mahoney to end Sweeney's shutout bid and end the Natty Bohs 13-inning scoring drought. Three batters later Tyler Vallandingham walked with the bases loaded to force in one run then Keith Wood followed with a two-run double to trim the gap to 7-4 before Tyler Summers grounded into a double play to end the game.
"Both pitchers pitched really well in the first game," said Western Charles manager Tony Stefko, recently named the new baseball coach at St. Mary's Ryken High School. "It just took us a long time to generate any runs today. But this year the league is very competitive again. There are six good teams and any of them can win it."