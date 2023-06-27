Sunday afternoon when the La Plata Twins swept champion Western Charles in a doubleheader at Rainbow Construction Field by 1-0 and 7-4, virtually all of the runs and most of the drama was condensed into three innings that weighed heavily in the outcome.

La Plata (4-3) won the Charles–St. Mary’s Baseball League opener in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out double by Ryan Prehoda that scored Daniel Gross for the only run of the game, then in the nightcap the Twins jumped on Natty Bohs starter Bill DeAtley early by scoring six times in the second and then they withstood a late rally from the reigning champs in the bottom of the seventh to secure the sweep.


  

