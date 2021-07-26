Players and onlookers came from places near and far during the weekend of July 17-18 to take part in the Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League 75th season celebration at Rainbow Construction Field that included an Old-Timers Game for CHASM veterans who still have a passion for the game.
In the intermission between the CHASM All-Star Game and Old-Timers Game, league president Dave Cross served as master of ceremonies as nearly one hundred previous players lined the field. Even players who competed in the league's halcyon days of the 1950's were on hand, as were members of their families, who bridged the generations of CHASM's uninterrupted play.
Pitchers Sean Knott and Jerry Michael were the respective starting pitchers for their squads and later past star hurlers Jay Herbert, who was 108-23 during an outstanding CHASM career, and Tony Sweeney, would later get summoned to the mound. In one inning, brothers Kevin Hill and Rusty Hill served as battery mates for the "home" squad, which eventually prevailed, 10-7, in the seven-inning contest.
Among the past players who participated in the Old-Timers Game, Michael is probably the hurler with the most experience and most recent retiree. Michael, who spent over 50 seasons in the league, last pitched in 2019 and now his sons, Danny Michael, Ray Michael and Aaron Michael, the head baseball coach at the College of Southern Maryland, are regulars in the league.
"It's great being able to just be on the field with all the other guys who played in the league," said Michael, a southpaw hurler who played in the league from 1968-2019 and only missed parts of two seasons along the way. "It's great seeing so many players and their families here. It was fun sitting in the dugout with a lot of those guys who I used to play against."
St. Mary's County native and current Calvert County resident Herbie Lloyd had not played in the league for 30 years, but he was still able to display plenty of range at shortstop and speed and hustle on the base path.
"I've been looking forward to this day since they announced it was going to happen," said Lloyd, a graduate of Great Mills High School. "I was not going to miss it. It was fun to get out there and make some plays and run the bases again. It's been about 30 years since I played in the league, but it was always something that you looked forward to."