In the game that would ultimately bring the season to an end for one team, reigning Charles & St. Mary’s Baseball League champion Western Charles defeated Indian Head, 11-4, on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata in the CHASM playoffs.
On Sunday afternoon, Western Charles (13-8) kept its title hopes alive by upending the Indians behind stellar pitching from starter Kurt Bruce and ample production from veteran catcher Chris Blondin. Bruce limited the Indians to two unearned runs in six innings to collect the win, while Blondin had four hits and drove in five runs for the Natty Boh’s.
“Chris is definitely the best catcher I’ve seen in this league,” said Western Charles coach Tony Stefko. “He always seems to find a way to step his game up a notch during the playoffs. He’s good all season, but he’s great in the playoffs. He hit the ball really well today.”
Western Charles scored one run in the first on a single by Blondin that plated Tyler Summers, but Indian Head responded with two unearned runs against Bruce in the top of the third for a 2-1 lead. But that advantage proved to be short lived as Blondin responded with a three-run homer off Ian Remalia in the home half of the inning.
“We really don’t have any excuses,” said Indian Head (11-11) coach Darren Sanders. “We made plays, but they just hit the ball. Blondin just plays at a whole another level during the playoffs. He’s always killed us — especially during the playoffs. But it was a good season. It beat not being able to play.”
Blondin again delivered in the fifth to extend the Natty Boh’s lead to 5-2 then Danny Murray virtually ended the contest with a two-run double in the Natty Boh’s four-run seventh. Western Charles shortstop and leadoff batter reached five times on Sunday and scored three runs and was only retired once.
One day earlier in the winners’ bracket final, Pomfret (19-1) upended Western Charles, 8-1, behind seven strong innings from Trevor Drummond and clutch base hits from Mikey Guy, Austin Simms and Kyle Shade. The Pirates and Natty Boh’s were tied 1-1 after two innings, but Pomfret scored one run in the fourth, three more in the fifth and three more in the eighth on a three-run shot by Guy.
“A lot of guys made plays,” said Pomfret (19-1) coach Jason Simms. “Mikey hit the ball well and made some good plays on defense. Trevor threw a great game, seven innings, one run. Austin [Simms] came in and pitched the last two innings. It’s going to be a great game with Western Charles on Saturday. They always play us tough.”
In the opening game on Saturday, Indian Head staved off elimination by defeating St. Mary’s Post 255, 9-3, behind a complete game outing from Greg Conden. With Conden able to throw all nine innings on Saturday, the Indians had several options on Sunday in regards to pitching. But Blondin proved to be the achilles heel for the Indians’ staff.
This Saturday Pomfret will face Western Charles in the potential league championship game. If Pomfret prevails on Saturday, the Pirates will garner the CHASM league title. But if Western Charles wins on Saturday the two teams will meet again on Sunday afternoon at 1 in the ultimate championship game under the double-elimination format.
