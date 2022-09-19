In the span of just over 48 hours last weekend the quartet of Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball that reached the postseason had been trimmed in half as one of them remained in the drivers' seat by staying out of the losers' bracket and vaulting into this Saturday's potential championship game.

On Sunday afternoon in the losers' bracket final, St. Mary's Door overcame a slow start to forge a 9-5 victory over Pomfret. St. Mary's, which advanced to Sunday's game courtesy of an 11-5 victory over St. Mary's Post 255 one day earlier, trailed 3-1 after one but regained the lead in the fourth and never relinquished that advantage en route to dethroning the reigning league champs.

