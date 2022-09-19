Pomfret Pirates starting pitcher Austin Simms fires to the plate against St. Mary's Door batter Gavin Wathen in the top of the first inning of Sunday's CHASM losers' bracket final. Pomfret led St. Mary's 3-1 early, but the Door rallied for a 9-5 victory and berth in this Saturday's championship game against Western Charles.
St. Mary's Door's Cole Tarleton stands at third base as Pomfret third baseman Tyler Simms waits for his brother, Austin Simms, to throw a pitch. Tarleton scored the game's first run and scored again later as the Door upended the Pirates 9-5 on Sunday afternoon in the CHASM losers' bracket final.
St. Mary's Door runner Jason Bean takes a lead off first base in the top of the first inning of Sunday's CHASM losers' bracket game against Pomfret as Pirates' first baseman Joey Downing looks to keep him close to the bag. Bean and the Door overcame an early 3-1 deficit for a 9-5 victory that vaulted them into this Saturday's championship series opener against Western Charles.
Pomfret Pirates starting pitcher Austin Simms fires to the plate in the top of the third inning of Sunday's CHASM losers' bracket final against St. Mary's Door. Simms and the Pirates eventually fell to the Door 9-5 ending Pomfret's reign as CHASM league champions.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In the span of just over 48 hours last weekend the quartet of Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball that reached the postseason had been trimmed in half as one of them remained in the drivers' seat by staying out of the losers' bracket and vaulting into this Saturday's potential championship game.
On Sunday afternoon in the losers' bracket final, St. Mary's Door overcame a slow start to forge a 9-5 victory over Pomfret. St. Mary's, which advanced to Sunday's game courtesy of an 11-5 victory over St. Mary's Post 255 one day earlier, trailed 3-1 after one but regained the lead in the fourth and never relinquished that advantage en route to dethroning the reigning league champs.
St. Mary's scored an earned run in the top of the first against Pomfret starter Austin Simms, but the Pirates responded with three runs, two earned, in the bottom of the frame against Door starter Mark Smith. But Smith silenced the Pirates over the next five innings and the Door drew even in the third and claimed the lead for good with a run in the fourth.
"Once Mark settled down, he did a nice job keeping them off the bases," said St. Mary's Door coach Jason Bean "Then we were able to put some runs on the board. Jason [Bean] had a two-run double in the third and Gavin Wathen and Cole Tarleton had big hits in the late innings. Chris [Custer] came in and shut the door the last three innings for us."
One day earlier, Western Charles punched its ticket to this Saturday's championship game courtesy of an 8-4 victory over Pomfret last Saturday afternoon. The Natty Bohs broke the game open by scoring five times in the fourth and the Pirates never seriously threatened. Pomfret and Western Charles had met in the two previous league championships, with each attaining one title.
"We just didn't hit today," said Pomfret coach Jason Simms. "We got three runs in the first, but once [Smith] got into a groove we really couldn't get anything going. We had a tough year with some injuries and we had pitchers playing other positions today. We really didn't have any depth."
Western Charles, which won the league tournament titles three straight seasons [2018-20] before yielding the crown to Pomfret last summer, will tentatively hold the upper hand heading into Saturday's game. If the Natty Bohs win, they are league champions, but if St. Mary's Door wins on Saturday the two teams will meet again Sunday in the proverbial "if" game that would ultimately determine the champions.
St. Mary's Door, one of three teams to finish the regular season tied atop the standings with a modest 9-7 mark, actually won three of four games with Western Charles this summer. The Natty Bohs, who were 8-8 during the season and had to climb through the tournament via the play-in game, rallied from an 8-2 deficit to upend St. Mary's Door in its lone tally over the Door.
One week earlier in the first round of the double-elimination portion of the CHASM tournament, Western Charles upended top seed St. Mary's Legion Post 255, 11-7, then defending champion Pomfret edged St. Mary's Door 8-7. Post 255 was declared the league champion through a series of tie-breakers as them, Pomfret and St. Mary's Door all finished the regular season with identical 9-7 records.
Wednesday evening, Sept. 14, at Laurel Springs in the CHASM play-in game, Western Charles defeated Indian Head, 12-4, in a single-elimination contest. Western Charles, which will be making its fifth consecutive appearance in the tournament finals this weekend, began its circuitous route to the league title series from an unusual starting spot.