A brief thunderstorm brought an early end to the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League contest between Pomfret and St. Mary's Post 255 at Chancellor's Run Regional Park on Sunday afternoon, but the teams hardly lost focus on the upcoming postseason goals ahead.
Pomfret (14-3) coach Jason Simms could possibly take solace in the fact his team owned a modest, 5-3 lead when the storms arrived. The Pirates, who won last year's CHASM regular season title with a 17-1 mark before eventually falling to reigning three-time champion Western Charles in the league tournament, have potentially two tournaments on tap.
"We still have a makeup doubleheader with Indian Head (12-3) and whoever wins that gets to play in the state tournament in Hagerstown this weekend," Simms said amid clearing skies at the park in Great Mills on Sunday. "There are going to be six teams playing this year. Last year, it was just us and two other teams. The only problem for me is after Aug. 15 I start to lose all my pitching when those guys go back to college."
In fact, Pomfret has already parted with starting hurler Dean Kirby, center fielder Nick Burch and first baseman Clark Burroughs, although the Pirates have added Francis Segari and Eli Wilhelm, both of which should fill some voids in the lineup. Pomfret is expected to join teams from Cumberland, Brunswick, Kent Island, Baltimore and Frederick in the state tournament in Hagerstown this weekend.
St. Mary's Post 255 coach Rudy Carrico watched his team fall behind 5-3 through three innings on Sunday, despite a solo home run from Billy Hennessey. While Hennessey lamented that his homer does not count — the game will be made up from the outset and not resumed from that point — Carrico welcomed the chance to get his team back on track before the playoffs.
"We have a lot of makeup games between now and the playoffs," Carrico said. "It will all come down to how much pitching we have moving forward. That's always the main question."
This Sunday will mark the regular finale for the six CHASM teams. St. Mary's Door (4-10) will face DMV (0-15) in a doubleheader at Chancellor's Run starting at 1 p.m., while Western Charles (7-8) will meet Post 255 (8-6) in one game at noon, followed by a single contest between Pomfret (14-3) and Indian Head (12-3) at Rainbow Construction Field. The CHASM playoffs will commence on Wednesday, Sep. 8, with a play-in game followed by a double-elimination tournament starting on Sep. 11.
The CHASM golf tournament originally scheduled for Aug. 20 and postponed by inclement weather will now be held on Aug. 27 at Wicomico Shores Golf Course.