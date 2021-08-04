Chesapeake division players of the year

Huntingtown High School junior Donovan Powell scored 29 goals and added 15 assists to lead the Hurricanes to an undefeated SMAC Chesapeake Division record and eventually berth in the 3A state quarterfinals en route to being named the SMAC Chesapeake Division boys’ lacrosse player of the year.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

Player of the year — Donovan Powell, Huntingtown, junior

Coach of the year — Peter Kerwin, Huntingtown

First team All-Conference (Chesapeake Division)

Attack — Ty Fleming, Northern, junior

Attack — Donovan Powell, Huntingtown, junior

Attack — Peyton Powell, Chopticon, sophomore

Attack — Jason Zapoli, Calvert, junior

Midfielder — Brenner Chase, Northern, senior

Midfielder — Chad Connolly, Huntingtown, junior

Midfielder — Jackson Duke, Leonardtown, junior

Midfielder — Ty Herndon, Calvert, senior

Midfielder — Trenton Powell, Chopticon, senior

Short stick defensive midfielder — Alex Steiss, Huntingtown, senior

Forward — Austin Welch, Huntingtown, junior

Long stick midfielder — Graham Tillett, Huntingtown, junior

Defender — Julian Ballard, Leonardtown, senior

Defender — Patrick Shoemaker, Huntingtown, senior

Defender — Josh Wright, Calvert, senior

Goalie — E.J. Umphries, Huntingtown, junior

Honorable mentions (Chesapeake Division)

Attack — Nathan Knode, Calvert, senior

Attack — Tom Orczechowski, Leonardtown, junior

Attack — Brady Sharp, Huntingtown, senior

Attack — Noah Skinner, Great Mills, junior

Attack — David Underwood, Chopticon, senior

Midfielder — JC Cochran, Northern, junior

Midfielder — Nate Duvall, Huntingtown, sophomore

Midfielder — Mason Krabbe, Chopticon, freshman

Midfielder — Andy Loesh, Leonardtown, sophomore

Midfielder — Ben Rachic, Calvert, freshman

Defender — Garrett Cody, Leonardtown, junior

Defender — Koy Greenwell, Huntingtown, junior

Defender — Cal Mattei, Great Mills, sophomore

Defender — Jason Murphy, Calvert, sophomore

Defender — Matthew Pickeral, Chopticon, senior

Defender — Eric Smith, Northern, sophomore

Defender — Alex Sypa, Patuxent, senior

Defender — Carson Welch, Chopticon, senior

Goalie — Declan Fitzgerald, Northern, senior

Goalie — Jake Sohne, Leonardtown, junior

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews