Player of the year — Donovan Powell, Huntingtown, junior
Coach of the year — Peter Kerwin, Huntingtown
First team All-Conference (Chesapeake Division)
Attack — Ty Fleming, Northern, junior
Attack — Donovan Powell, Huntingtown, junior
Attack — Peyton Powell, Chopticon, sophomore
Attack — Jason Zapoli, Calvert, junior
Midfielder — Brenner Chase, Northern, senior
Midfielder — Chad Connolly, Huntingtown, junior
Midfielder — Jackson Duke, Leonardtown, junior
Midfielder — Ty Herndon, Calvert, senior
Midfielder — Trenton Powell, Chopticon, senior
Short stick defensive midfielder — Alex Steiss, Huntingtown, senior
Forward — Austin Welch, Huntingtown, junior
Long stick midfielder — Graham Tillett, Huntingtown, junior
Defender — Julian Ballard, Leonardtown, senior
Defender — Patrick Shoemaker, Huntingtown, senior
Defender — Josh Wright, Calvert, senior
Goalie — E.J. Umphries, Huntingtown, junior
Honorable mentions (Chesapeake Division)
Attack — Nathan Knode, Calvert, senior
Attack — Tom Orczechowski, Leonardtown, junior
Attack — Brady Sharp, Huntingtown, senior
Attack — Noah Skinner, Great Mills, junior
Attack — David Underwood, Chopticon, senior
Midfielder — JC Cochran, Northern, junior
Midfielder — Nate Duvall, Huntingtown, sophomore
Midfielder — Mason Krabbe, Chopticon, freshman
Midfielder — Andy Loesh, Leonardtown, sophomore
Midfielder — Ben Rachic, Calvert, freshman
Defender — Garrett Cody, Leonardtown, junior
Defender — Koy Greenwell, Huntingtown, junior
Defender — Cal Mattei, Great Mills, sophomore
Defender — Jason Murphy, Calvert, sophomore
Defender — Matthew Pickeral, Chopticon, senior
Defender — Eric Smith, Northern, sophomore
Defender — Alex Sypa, Patuxent, senior
Defender — Carson Welch, Chopticon, senior
Goalie — Declan Fitzgerald, Northern, senior
Goalie — Jake Sohne, Leonardtown, junior
