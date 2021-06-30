Following a season in which several of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams captured both regional and state titles, a number of athletes from those squads in the Chesapeake Division, which consists of the seven public high schools in Calvert and St. Mary's counties, were honored as the best players for their respective sports.
Baseball
Phil McCarthy, a Chopticon, senior, was the leadoff batter and left fielder who played a key role in helping the Braves garner the 3A state championship this spring. McCarthy singled, stole second and scored in the Braves' first run in the 4-2 victory over Atholton in the championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium. He also belted a solo home run in Chopticon's 2-0 victory over Centennial in the 3A state semifinals. McCarthy and senior teammate Shawn Cameron were also both selected to compete in the Brooks Robinson All-Star Game at Camden Yards on June 27. Chopticon baseball coach Ray Sapp nominated both Cameron and McCarthy as coplayers of the year.
Softball
Karlee Hughes, a Calvert junior, was the shortstop and leadoff batter and a key cog in the Cavaliers lineup and ability to reach the 2A state championship game. Hughes batted .450 (18 for 40) with five doubles, four home runs and one triple, collected 19 RBI and scored 18 runs. She drew eight walks, had an on-base percentage of .542 and slugging percentage of .925, as well as had seven stolen bases. Hughes returns for another season of volleyball in the fall and softball in the spring then plans to head to Longwood University. Northern junior hurler Marissa Powell, runner up, enjoyed a nearly perfect spring until the Patriots were toppled by Chesapeake in the 3A state semifinals.
Boys lacrosse
Donovan Powell, a Huntingtown junior, proved to be one of the key players in the Hurricanes' unbeaten run through the SMAC Chesapeake Division schedule and berth in the 3A state quarterfinals where they suffered their lone loss of the season. Powell scored 29 goals and added 15 assists, including 10 goals and four assists in three wins over Northern and five goals and an assist in the victory at Leonardtown that capped the Hurricanes' undefeated SMAC slate. Powell returns for another season next spring to lead the Hurricanes and defend his title as SMAC Chesapeake player of the year.
Girls lacrosse
Kenley Zeruto, a Huntingtown senior, played a major role in the Hurricanes' unbeaten run through the SMAC Chesapeake Division schedule and 3A South Region championship and appearance in the 3A state semifinals. Zeruto scored 35 goals and added 19 assists and 30 draw controls, collected 13 ground balls and caused seven turnovers. Selected as the SMAC Chesapeake player of the year for field hockey as well, Zeruto is headed to Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University this fall for women's lacrosse.
Boys tennis
Brody White, Huntingtown senior, went undefeated in SMAC Chesapeake Division league matches while playing No. 1 singles then bypassed a chance to capture the 3A state singles title to play alongside his younger sister, freshman Bella White, on the 3A mixed doubles team. Both White siblings advanced to the 3A state finals before eventually suffering their first setback of the season in any match, singles or doubles.
Girls tennis
Bella White, Huntingtown freshman, like her older brother, went undefeated in No. 1 singles play throughout the SMAC Chesapeake Division schedule. She then joined her older brother on the mixed doubles team to capture the 3A South Region championship and eventually earn a berth in the state championship match where the sibling tandem suffered their only setback of the season. She plans to return for three more seasons for the Hurricanes and contend for region and state titles.
Boys track
Zach Wedding, Chopticon senior, capped his stellar indoor and outdoor track career for the Braves by capturing the 800-meter at the 3A South Regional Championships then finished fourth in that event at the 3A state championship meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. Wedding also ran the anchor leg of the Chopticon 3,200-meter relay (8:06.06) that captured the 3A state title with sophomore Mason Hoover and seniors Douglas Hoover and twin brother Jeffery Wedding running the first three legs. Both Wedding twins are next headed to Charleston Southern for cross country as well as track and field. Huntingtown junior Thomas Foulkes, runner up, enjoyed a solid campaign and is the future book favorite to take this title next spring.
Girls track
Jane Gorman, a Huntingtown senior, who after playing the bridesmaid role behind several Northern runners in previous years, ascended to the head of the class this spring by taking both the 800-meter and the 1,600-meter runs at the 3A South Region Championships. She then ran the opening leg of the Hurricanes' 3,200-meter relay (9:48.68) that finished second in the 3A state championship meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex. Northern junior Leah Powell, runner up, also won two events at the regional meet and fared well at the state meet and is among the favorites to garner this title next spring.