Three Southern Maryland Athletic Conference coaches recently earned recognition from the National Federation of High School sports as being coach of the year for their respective sport in Maryland, and two of them were just honored as Mideast Sectional coach of the year winners.
Both La Plata High School baseball coach John Childers and Huntingtown High School track coach Valerie Harrington were able to parlay their selections as coach of the year winners in Maryland into Mideast Sectional honors as part of the National Federation of State High School Associations. Northern High School track coach Josh Dawson had also been tabbed for the Maryland honor for girls cross country.
Harrington, who has been the Huntingtown track coach since the school opened in 2004, quickly deflected the limelight and gave credit to her assistant coaches Jim Hall, Mike Henshaw, Deb Morgan, Colin McKenney and Adam Scribner, as well as athletic director Vashawne Gross, and the team’s athletes and their parents.
“Like they say, it takes a village to raise a child, and it really takes a village to be a successful track coach,” Harrington said. “It takes a lot of people to make the track meets go off successfully and I have great assistant coaches and a lot of very good athletes and very supportive parents. It takes everyone working together to have a successful program and I’ve benefited from that every year since I’ve been at Huntingtown.”
Harrington, Hall and Henshaw have been together at Huntingtown since the school opened, and longtime former assistant Dave Spain was part of the staff for over a decade. Both McKenney and Scribner ran track at Huntingtown and then later in college and have since returned to be part of the Hurricanes’ coaching staff.
La Plata baseball coach John Childers also accepted his first Mideast Sectional coaching title months after being named the Maryland coach of the year. Like Harrington, Childers was quick to highlight the efforts of his assistant coaches, his players and their parents and the various feeder systems available to the Warriors.
When the Warriors captured the Class 2A state title in 2019, Jason Beall, Troy Calvert, Jordan Twiford and Bill Root — all current coaches — were all integral part of the championship run with Childers. Beall has been part of the staff for 14 years now, while Beall, Calvert and Twiford each played at least one season for Childers.
“It’s cool because Jason, Troy and Jordan all played at La Plata,” Childers said. “All of the credit has to go to the players and their parents and the travel teams and Charles County youth leagues for having the guys ready to play when they get to high school. They all deserve a lot of credit for all of the success that we have had at La Plata. They’re already ready to play at a high level by the time they get to me, and that certainly makes my job a lot easier.”
Childers and Harrington were tabbed as coach of the year honorees from the Mideast Sectional, which includes Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.
