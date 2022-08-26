Chopticon High School football coach Duane Atherton talks to his players on the first day of tryouts on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as the Braves looked to get in a full workout prior to the arrival of several severe thunderstorms that traveled through the region that evening
Chopticon High School junior quarterback Adam Myers awaits the shotgun snap in the late stages of the fourth quarter. Myers scored on a 10-yard run and Anthony Inscoe added the two-point conversion with 35 seconds left in the game at Great Mills.
Chopticon High School running back Anthony Inscoe looks for running room in the second quarter of last season’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference game at Great Mills, won by the host Hornets 14-8 in overtime.
The Chopticon Braves are looking to improve upon last year’s mark as the program returns a majority of its starters.
Duane Atherton enters his third year at the helm and is looking to lead the team back to its winning ways as the kids he started with in the program are entering their upperclassmen years.
“When we started two years ago, we knew we had a solid freshmen and sophomore class, and now they are entering their junior and senior years,” Atherton said. “We feel we are primed to compete for a division title and advance deep in the state playoffs.”
Chopticon will look to replace two-way starter Demetrius Harris who started at safety and wide receiver last year for the Braves.
“We only had one starting senior last year in Demetrius Harris,” Atherton said. “Otherwise, all of our players are returning with the exception of our rising freshman quarterback Blake Pasik.”
Anchoring the returning core for the Braves are senior linemen Mason Echino and Malachi Curtis, senior running back and outside linebackers Tanner Underwood and Anthony Inscoe, senior inside linebacker Cole Rivera, and slot receiver and outside linebacker Logan Pobst.
Atherton is looking forward to some underclassmen and new players stepping up for the Braves this year in helping the program grow and achieve further success.
“Freshmen quarterback Blake Pasik, sophomore guard Dylan Stone, junior tackle Lucas Nelson, junior safety Mason Krabbe, junior wideout and center Iverson Hill, senior inside linebacker Peyton Powell, senior Safety Ray Hill, and junior slot receiver and outside linebacker Chase Proctor will all need to contribute and play well to help solidify our varsity team,” Atherton stated.