In a contest among two of the better baseball teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the host Chopticon High School squad escaped serious trouble early and eventually emerged with a 3-2 victory over visiting La Plata on Monday afternoon in Morganza.

Chopticon (12-1) and La Plata (9-6) are not only perennial powers among the SMAC baseball contingent, two years ago each of them emerged with their respective state titles.


