Chopticon starting pitcher Logan Carver fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest against La Plata. Carver allowed two runs in two innings but did not factor in the decision as the Braves rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Warriors on Monday.
La Plata High School pitcher Nick Quade fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest at Chopticon. Quade allowed three runs in five innings but took the loss as the Braves rallied for a 3-2 victory on Monday afternoon.
Chopticon High School's Davey Reynolds takes a lead off second base following his one-out double in the bottom of the first inning against La Plata. Reynolds and the Braves rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 victory over the Warriors in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash on Monday afternoon.
Chopticon starting pitcher Logan Carver fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest against La Plata. Carver allowed two runs in two innings but did not factor in the decision as the Braves rallied for a 3-2 victory over the visiting Warriors on Monday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
La Plata High School pitcher Nick Quade fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning of Monday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contest at Chopticon. Quade allowed three runs in five innings but took the loss as the Braves rallied for a 3-2 victory on Monday afternoon.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Chopticon High School's Davey Reynolds takes a lead off second base following his one-out double in the bottom of the first inning against La Plata. Reynolds and the Braves rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 victory over the Warriors in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash on Monday afternoon.
In a contest among two of the better baseball teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, the host Chopticon High School squad escaped serious trouble early and eventually emerged with a 3-2 victory over visiting La Plata on Monday afternoon in Morganza.
Chopticon (12-1) and La Plata (9-6) are not only perennial powers among the SMAC baseball contingent, two years ago each of them emerged with their respective state titles.
In each of the first two innings on Monday, La Plata had Chopticon starting pitcher Logan Carver on the ropes but managed only one run each frame. Then Braves' senior hurler Evan Leszczynski held the Warriors scoreless over the last five innings to eventually garner a well earned win.
Primarily accustomed to playing third base and being the team's closer, Leszczynski was summoned into duty considerably earlier than normal on Monday and his appearance swung the outcome in the Braves' favor. Chopticon trailed 2-0 early but drew even with a pair of runs in the home half of the second then claimed the lead for good with a solo run in the fourth. Leszczynski preserved the tepid advantage the rest of the way.
"This was my first real extended outing this year," said Leszczynski, who blanked the Warriors on five hits and one walk while fanning four in five scoreless innings of work. "But I am always ready to come in and help my team. I knew the defense was going to make plays behind me, so all I had to do was continue to work the [strike] zone and get ahead of the hitters."
Chopticon starter Logan Carver struggled through the first two frames against La Plata, allowing one run in each of the first two innings. But Carver stayed out of the big inning each time as the Warriors got one run before leaving two runners stranded in the first, then La Plata added another run but left the bases loaded in the second.
"We could never just seem to come up with the big hit today," said La Plata coach John Childers. "This team has really been up and down offensively all season. We scored 12 runs against Leonardtown then nine runs against Huntingtown, then we only got one run on two hits against Patuxent. Today we had our chances, but we couldn't get that big hit we needed."
La Plata gained the lead in the top of the first with three straight singles from Joey Mehall, Taylor Ellis and Mason Hebner. But after leaving two runners aboard in the first, La Plata got just one run on a fielder's choice grounder by Mehall in the second then promptly left the bases loaded when Hebner fanned.
Chopticon drew even in the bottom of the second when right fielder Owen Yates delivered a two-run double to left center that scored Landon Yates and Colton Eyster, then the Braves forged the lead for good in the home half of the fourth when Landon Yates walked, took second on a sac bunt by Logan Quade, was awarded third on a Nick Quade balk then scored on a bad hope single by Eyster.
Chopticon then had its first chance to break the game open later in the frame but the Braves left the bases loaded as Quade retired the last two batters after yielding a walk to Andrew Peed. La Plata, which collected 10 hits on the day but left a staggering 11 runners stranded, got consecutive two-out singles from Ben Wilson and Mehall in the sixth and a one-out double from Chris Coombs in the seventh but none of them scored against Leszczynski.