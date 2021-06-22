There’s not much the Chopticon High School Braves baseball team didn’t accomplish this season, which culminated with a Class 3A state championship following a 4-2 come-from-behind win over Atholton High of Howard County Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The state title was the second for Chopticon after the program won it all in 2015.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” said eighth-year Chopticon head coach Ray Sapp. “It’s always nice. Just like we said over there [to our players], it was a total team effort. Everybody did their part.”
“We’ve been playing with or against each other since we were four or five years old,” said senior pitcher Shane Smith, who came on in relief in the first inning and went the distance. “So to go out with a bang like this is awesome.”
The Braves (11-1 overall) won the Chesapeake Division championship, they won 11 straight games following an 8-7 season-opening loss to Patuxent High on May 7, they outscored fifth-seeded Towson High in the state quarters and shut out top-seeded Centennial in the semifinals.
The only thing seemingly missing was the satisfaction of dousing Sapp with the water cooler after the coach zigged and zagged and somehow avoided the icy contents. As if to rub it in, he then turned and shimmied in front of his players.
“We unfortunately missed our chance on that one,” senior outfielder Demetri Jamison said.
Chopticon didn’t miss its chance at a state championship, though it didn’t look good after the first five Atholton batters reached base in the first and scored two runs.
Primarily a short reliever, Smith came on with no outs and the bases loaded and struck out the side to end the threat.
“This was basically new to me,” Smith said. “I didn’t want to get my nerves too high with what was on the line ... I just wanted to keep them off balance, see what was messing them up and see if I could find that pitch to locate inside or outside.”
The senior right-hander went on to retire 14 of the next 16 hitters — two Raiders reached on errors — and put out fires in the sixth and seventh to earn the win.
“Seeing Shane going out there and doing that I’m so happy for him because he finally got his chance and did something with it,” Jamison said. “He got every out and did everything he needed to do to get the W.”
Smith allowed four hits, struck out six and did not walk anyone, and 14 of his 21 outs did not leave the infield.
“Our starting pitcher didn’t have it,” Sapp said, “and No. 19 comes in and shuts the door.”
Chopticon rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout by Shawn Cameron and a triple by Demetri Jamison.
“I was just looking for a good pitch to hit and I happened to get a fastball and put a good swing on it and that was the result,” Jamison said of his long hit to right field. “I’ve been struggling the last couple games, so it felt pretty good to have one [really good hit] in the last one.”
“Once we put a number on the board,” Smith said, “I knew we had the hammer and we’d be alright.”
The Braves took the lead for good in the third when Howard Miller led off with a single, went to third on Blake Adkins’ two-base hit and scored on Brandon Mills’ infield single.
Chopticon added an insurance run in the fifth when Aden Mills walked with the bases loaded.
The sixth-seeded Raiders (10-4) made it interesting in the seventh when they loaded the bases with one out, but Smith induced two flyball outs to set out a celebratory celebration.
Atholton was looking for its second state championship after claiming the crown in 2002. The school had been to the state tournament six times, the most recent was a semifinal appearance in 2010.