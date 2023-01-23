Chopticon High School's Jordan Pernell fires an inbounds pass to an open teammate in the second half of last Friday's game at Leonardtown. Pernell and the Braves pulled away from the host Raiders in the second half for a 60-39 victory in their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash.
Leonardtown High School's Carlyle Glover attempts a free throw in the first half of last Friday's home game against Chopticon. The host Raiders led early but the visiting Braves pulled away in the second half for a 60-39 victory last Friday.
Chopticon High School's Kanye McMahon fires a baseline jumper over Leonardtown's Trenton Hoyt in the second half of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball game. Chopticon pulled away in the second half for a 60-39 victory over the host Raiders in that contest.
Chopticon High School's Jason Lacey gets Leonardtown defender Elizah Lozano off his feet following a fake shot attempt in the second half of last Friday's contest. Lacey and the visiting Braves pulled away from the host Raiders in the second half for a 60-39 victory.
Leonardtown High School's Cameron Roberson goes up for a layup in the first half of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Chopticon. The Raiders led briefly in the first quarter, but the Braves pulled away in the second half for a 60-39 victory.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In what was essentially the rubber match between two longtime cross-county rivals, the Chopticon High School boys basketball team pulled away from host Leonardtown in the second half of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash en route to a 60-39 victory.
Chopticon (11-3) had suffered an earlier, overtime setback to Leonardtown when the two squads met in Morganza, but the Braves attained a hint of revenge in the championship game of a holiday tournament that Chopticon hosted. Last Friday evening, Jan. 20, following a contentious opening 14 minutes in which the lead changed hands five times, Chopticon gained a modest halftime advantage and turned it into a lopsided affair.
Leonardtown (4-6) has often drawn capacity crowds to its home boys basketball games and last Friday the Raiders' student section dubbed the "Birds Nest" was indeed overflowing. But when the Braves began to pull away in the third quarter the often vociferous cheering section at Leonardtown was frequently muted by a series of prolonged Raiders' scoring droughts.
"We had a couple of tough losses last week to two very good Charles County teams," said Chopticon coach Brad Leydig. "So, tonight we had to go back to being who we are on defense. We play half-court man-to-man and tonight we stayed in it and the guys bought into it. We finished the first half with a little run, but we didn't let up in the second half."
Leonardtown twice led by four points in the first quarter, with Cameron Roberson hitting a pair of free throws to give the hosts a 10-6 lead with 2:37 left in the opening frame. But Chopticon ended the opener on a 6-0 run as Jason Lacey connected on a three-point field goal, Bryson Fenwick added a layup and David Hancock ended the first quarter scoring by making a free throw.
Leonardtown's Ryan Ledig gave the Raiders a 13-12 lead in the opening minute of the second quarter with a three-pointer, but the Braves countered with an 8-0 run that included another three-pointer from Lacey. Moments later Leonardtown answered another three-pointer from Lacey with a layup from Green and two free throws from Ledig, but the Braves ended the half on a 5-0 run for a 30-21 lead.
Chopticon opened the second half with the same energy that it closed the first and the Braves scored the first seven points of the third quarter with Brian McMahon hitting a three-pointer and then adding a layup. Chopticon twice pushed the margin to 21 points in the third quarter before Green countered with a three-pointer for Leonardtown.
The Raiders trimmed the gap to 50-35 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter on a three-pointer from Fenwick and a layup from Jordan Pernell. But the Braves immediately answered with a 10-1 run that began with an emphatic dunk from McMahon and then ended with a three-pointer from Hancock, extending the visitors' advantage to 60-36, their biggest of the evening, with 1:15 remaining.
"We just didn't hit any shots," said Leonardtown coach Jeb Barber. "We got the open looks that we wanted, but we couldn't make any shots. We started the season with four straight wins, but now we've lost six in a row. The guys fought hard and worked hard, but we just couldn't get any shots to fall."