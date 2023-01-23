In what was essentially the rubber match between two longtime cross-county rivals, the Chopticon High School boys basketball team pulled away from host Leonardtown in the second half of last Friday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash en route to a 60-39 victory.

Chopticon (11-3) had suffered an earlier, overtime setback to Leonardtown when the two squads met in Morganza, but the Braves attained a hint of revenge in the championship game of a holiday tournament that Chopticon hosted. Last Friday evening, Jan. 20, following a contentious opening 14 minutes in which the lead changed hands five times, Chopticon gained a modest halftime advantage and turned it into a lopsided affair.


