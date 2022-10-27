Runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference found the conditions at Jefferson Patterson Park virtually ideal for the SMAC Cross Country Championships and both team events reflected the competitive nature among the boys and girls squads.

Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig (16:44.3) captured the SMAC Boys individual cross country title, while Leonardtown junior Elena Blodnikar (18:47.7) cruised to a decisive win in the girls event. Chopticon won the SMAC boys team title, a solid eight points clear of runner-up Calvert, while the Northern girls team edged Leonardtown by a single point despite Blodnikar’s dominant performance.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews