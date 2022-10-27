Leonardtown High School junior Elena Blodnikar proudly displays her first-place ribbon after she captured the SMAC Girls Cross Country title (18:47.7) at Jefferson Patterson Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Northern High School runners Gentry Bowie, left, Ally Johnson and Avhlee Reist are all smiles after their efforts enabled the Patriots to edge Leonardtown by one point to capture the SMAC Girls Cross Country team title on Wednesday afternoon at Jefferson Patterson Park.
Chopticon High School runners Bryce Dufrene, left, and Mason Hoover are all smiles after their efforts enabled the Braves to capture the SMAC Boys Cross Country title at Jefferson Patterson Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig proudly displays his first-place ribbon after capturing the SMAC Boys Cross Country title on Wednesday afternoon at Jefferson Patterson Park after completing the three-mile course in 16:44.7.
Chopticon High School's Bryce Dufrene approaches the finish line on Wednesday afternoon en route to finishing second in the SMAC Boys Cross Country event. Dufrene and the Braves captured the SMAC team title on Wednesday, eight points clear of runner-up Calvert.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig nears the finish line on Wednesday afternoon en route to capturing the SMAC Boys Cross Country title at Jefferson Patterson Park.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Leonardtown's Margaret Byle approaches the finishing line and stops the timer in 25:34.9 on Wednesday afternoon in the SMAC Cross Country Championships at Jefferson Patterson Park.
Runners from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference found the conditions at Jefferson Patterson Park virtually ideal for the SMAC Cross Country Championships and both team events reflected the competitive nature among the boys and girls squads.
Calvert High School senior Jack Hartsig (16:44.3) captured the SMAC Boys individual cross country title, while Leonardtown junior Elena Blodnikar (18:47.7) cruised to a decisive win in the girls event. Chopticon won the SMAC boys team title, a solid eight points clear of runner-up Calvert, while the Northern girls team edged Leonardtown by a single point despite Blodnikar’s dominant performance.
Hartsig had bided his time through the early stages of the journey over the park’s terrain on Wednesday while Chopticon’s Mason Hoover led the way for well over two miles, as he had done one year earlier before being nailed at the finish late by Huntingtown senior Thomas Foulkes. But on Wednesday, Hartsig took the lead with roughly 200 yards remaining and Hoover faded to fourth as Braves’ Bryce Dufrene (16:47.9) and Calvert’s David Rodenhaver (17:01.8) took second and third, respectively.
“Really, my plan was just to get away from there well and follow Mason as long as I could,” Hartsig said. “I probably tracked him until about the last turn and then I went by him and just wanted to stay clear of Bryce and David. It felt great to be able to win this race today. Now the goal is to finish top three at states [on Nov. 12 at Hereford High School] and I would not mind taking first.”
While the outcome of the SMAC boys cross county race was not decided until the final turn, the girls event was literally over on the first lap. Blodnikar gained command soon after the gunshot start and she finished over a minute clear of runner-up Carter Brotherton (19:56.7) of Great Mills and Northern’s trio of Ally Johnson (19:57.7), Avhlee Reist (20:19.4) and Gentry Bowie (20:43.2).
“I just came into this event wanting to run my race and go as fast as I can,” said Blodnikar, who is seeking to finish in the top 10 at the state meet next month and also plays girls’ lacrosse for the Raiders in the spring. “I felt really good the whole time. I wasn’t looking to hit a certain time today. I just wanted to go out and win and score for my team. We knew it was going to be close. There is a lot of really good competition in SMAC.”