Amid ideal conditions on Saturday afternoon, the Chopticon High School boys and Northern High School girls captured their respective conference cross country titles at Leonardtown High School.
Chopticon senior twins Zach Wedding and Jeff Wedding finished one-two to lead Chopticon to the team title on Saturday. Northern senior Hannah Mack won the girls' title to lead the Patriots to the girls' team title with Huntingtown senior Jane Gorman overtaking Leonardtown junior Parker O'Brien in the lane to take second.
Chopticon (31) took the team title on Saturday afternoon followed by Leonardtown (55), Huntingtown (63) and Calvert (73). The Braves were led by the Wedding twins with Zach Wedding (16:47.8) finishing nearly five seconds in front of Jeff Wedding (16:52.3), while sophomore teammate Mason Hoover (17:41.1) finished fourth for the Braves.
Only the top two boys and girls teams from the respective Calvert and St. Mary's championship meets advanced to Saturday's conference championships. Final scores were based on where each runner finished and the team with the lowest cumulative total was deemed the winner.
"It was a great way to finish our high school cross country meets," said Zach Wedding, who will join his brother on the outdoor track team this spring and also at Charleston Southern College this fall. "Going into it, I thought we had a good chance to run one-two. I'm also so happy for Mason. For him to run fourth really helped us win the team title and that was our main goal."
Five days after winning the Calvert County boys cross country title at Jefferson Patterson Park, Huntingtown junior Thomas Foulkes (17:30.2) finished third in Saturday's run. Foulkes arrived with few pretensions about overtaking either of the Wedding twins on Saturday, so he viewed his third-place finish as the next best thing to garnering a gold medal.
"Coming in here today I really was not expecting to do any better than third or finish any worse than third," Foulkes said. "I tried to keep pace with the Wedding twins, but that was a mistake. They're too good. I wanted to be a little closer to [Jeff] at the end, much closer than 40 seconds."
Leonardtown senior Nick Grooms (17:43.7) placed fifth, followed by Calvert sophomores Jack Hartsig (17:44.6) and David Bodenhaver (18:01.2), fellow Raiders' senior Kyle Goodrich (18:16.8), Calvert senior Jacob Bush (18:22.1) and Leonardtown senior Andrew Sukhram (18:26.9) completed the top ten.
Mack capped her senior season by taking the girls' title (19:34.7) to lead the Patriots to the team title. Northern (39) captured the crown, followed by Leonardtown (51), Huntingtown (53) and Great Mills (81). The Hornets were without junior standout Cooper Brotherton.
"My strategy was just to go out fast like I have been," said Mack, who won the Calvert County title five days earlier. "There are a lot more hills here than I remembered from before. But I felt pretty good going into the last mile then when I came onto the track I felt really good."
Mack was followed by Huntingtown senior Jane Gorman (20:10.2), Leonardtown junior Parker O'Brien (20:12.2), Great Mills freshman Grace Brotherton (20:32.0), Northern senior Abby Setzfand (20:53.5), Huntingtown junior Darcia Gleason (21:18.7), Huntingtown senior Victoria McAnney (21:23.5), Northern senior Anna Finn (21:48.7), Northern junior Julia Devine (22:02.9) and Leonardtown senior Nelle Ray (22:04.4).
"I love finishing races on the track," said Jane Gorman, whose supporting group included her older sister, Mary Gorman, a 2019 Huntingtown graduate and current Stevenson University sophomore. "I felt pretty good the whole way around. I saw Parker out in front of me when we made the last turn onto the track and I thought I had a chance to go past her."