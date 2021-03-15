Players from both the visiting Chopticon High School and host Leonardtown field hockey teams admitted they were glad to be back on the field for actual competition on Monday afternoon, six months later than the normal start to the season.
So perhaps it was no surprise that the contentious Southern Maryland Athletic Conference season opener pitting longtime St. Mary's County foes against one another was eventually decided in overtime when the Braves prevailed, 1-0, on a goal by senior Abby Dollinbar off an assist from Jill Hayden with just over one minute remaining in the first extra session.
At various times during the contest, each team controlled play and appeared on the verge of breaking the scoreless deadlock. Leonardtown (0-1) emerged the stronger and quicker of the two squads initially, with senior Blake Bahr and junior Dylan Countiss each registering decent chances. But Chopticon (1-0) weathered the early storm and countered with good possessions of its own, resulting in corners that nearly proved productive.
At the outset of the extra session, Leonardtown mounted the first threat but got turned away and eventually Hayden and Dollinbar combined on the game-winner. With just under two minutes remaining, the Braves were back on the offensive and Hayden dribbled past the Raiders' defense to get loose inside the circle and she fed Dollinbar with a brilliant crossing pass that the senior drilled into the box.
"I was so happy to see it go in," said Dollinbar, who is headed to Miseracordia University for field hockey this fall. "Jill was able to get past a couple of defenders and pass it to me. It was great just being able to play, especially knowing this is my senior season."
"It's always great competition when we play against Leonardtown," Hayden said. "Tonight was such a close game. It's always great to start the season with a win. But I think all of us are just glad to be able to have a season."
Although they were narrowly upended in the season opener their squad hosted on Monday, both Bahr and Countiss agreed with their counterparts on one aspect — playing an abbreviated season is simply better than having none at all.
"I think we were all so excited to be able to play any games," Bahr said at last week's game. "We knew it was going to be great competition with Chopticon. Both teams played with so much intensity. We'll get to see them again next week."
"It's been great just to be able to practice and know we get to have a season," said Countiss, who also competes on the indoor and outdoor track teams at Leonardtown specializing in the high jump. "It was tough seeing them get that goal at the end to win it. But it was great competition and we know we get to play them again."
On Tuesday evening last week, the Leonardtown boys soccer (1-0) team blanked Chopticon (0-1), 4-0, and the Raiders' girls (1-0) edged the Braves (0-1), 3-2, in the respective season openers for all four teams.