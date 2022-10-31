One week after both teams had been handed setbacks of varying degrees, the Chopticon High School football team rebounded with a 26-6 victory over host McDonough last Friday evening in the regular season finale for both teams and spoiling the Rams' senior night.

Chopticon (4-5), which had suffered a heartbreaking, 20-18 setback at home against St. Charles (6-3) the week before, scored the game's final 20 points last Friday and held McDonough scoreless in the second half. Braves' coach Duane Atherton was expecting a tough contest with the Rams since McDonough coach Brock Virts is a Chopticon alum and former Braves' standout.

