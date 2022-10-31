Chopticon High School running back Tanner Underwood looks to avoid McDonough defender Isaiah Teasley and head to the sidelines in last Friday's game. Underwood and the Braves upended Teasley and the Rams 26-6 in the regular season finale for both SMAC squads.
McDonough High School wide receiver Amari Gable heads toward the end zone after catching a deep pass from quarterback Nate Harris to complete a 53-yard touchdown. Gable and the host Rams were upended by the visiting Braves 26-6 in the regular season finale for both SMAC squads.
McDonough High School quarterback Nate Harris awaits the shotgun snap from center in the second quarter of last Friday's game against Chopticon. Harris and the Rams were eventually upended by the visiting Braves 26-6 in the regular season finale for both teams.
Chopticon High School freshman quarterback Blake Pasik barks out the signals to his teammates while awaiting the shotgun snap from center in the first quarter of last Friday's game at McDonough. Pasik and the Braves eventually emerged with a 26-6 victory over the host Rams in the regular season finale for both teams.
One week after both teams had been handed setbacks of varying degrees, the Chopticon High School football team rebounded with a 26-6 victory over host McDonough last Friday evening in the regular season finale for both teams and spoiling the Rams' senior night.
Chopticon (4-5), which had suffered a heartbreaking, 20-18 setback at home against St. Charles (6-3) the week before, scored the game's final 20 points last Friday and held McDonough scoreless in the second half. Braves' coach Duane Atherton was expecting a tough contest with the Rams since McDonough coach Brock Virts is a Chopticon alum and former Braves' standout.
"We knew coming in here this was going to be a tough, hard-fought battle between two 3-5 teams," said Atherton, whose team will travel to Severna Park (5-4) of Anne Arundel County on Friday night for a 4A/3A East Region playoff opener. "Brock is a good coach and a Chopticon alum, so I know he wanted to prove something to us."
Chopticon relied primarily on its ground game last Friday with running backs Anthony Inscoe, Tanner Underwood and Payton Powell earning yards on quick hitters up the middle. Freshman quarterback Blake Pasik also made plays through the air, finding Inscoe and Underwood and various swing passes for key first downs in both halves.
Underwood would eventually score three times for the Braves, twice on short runs up the middle and a third time on a quick slant from Pasik. Later, in the waning seconds of the contest with the Braves looking to run out the clock with a 14-point advantage, Pasik connected with Blake Houser over the middle for an 89-yard strike that provided the final points.
McDonough (3-6), which will head into the postseason in the midst of a three-game skid, yielded the first points of the night on a run from Underwood. But the Rams actually responded immediately to draw even at 6-6 when quarterback Nate Harris connected with wide receiver Amari Gable on a 53-yard scoring toss just past the midway point of the first quarter.
"These seniors really mean a lot to me," said Virts, the emotions reflected in his voice. "This group of seniors was the first group of kids that I had as freshman my first year. This game meant a lot to them. We showed up here with only 20 guys dressed tonight and most of them had to play both ways. But they never gave up."
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Braves put the finishing touches on the contest in the fourth. Underwood found pay dirt on his second rushing touchdown midway through the quarter then Pasik recorded his second touchdown toss of the night when he hit Houser over the middle then watched the running back race through the Rams' secondary to complete an 89-yard scoring play in the final minute.