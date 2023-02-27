Chopticon High School senior Laci Johnson heads to the free throw line in the waning seconds of last Friday's 3A South Region playoff opener at Huntingtown. Johnson and the Braves avenged two prior losses to the Hurricanes when they upended them 36-35 last Friday.
Chopticon High School senior Laci Johnson heads to the free throw line in the waning seconds of last Friday's 3A South Region playoff opener at Huntingtown. Johnson and the Braves avenged two prior losses to the Hurricanes when they upended them 36-35 last Friday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Huntingtown High School senior Megan Devine steps to the free throw line in the first half of last Friday's 3A South Region playoff opener against Chopticon. Devine and the Hurricanes were upended by the visiting Braves 36-35 in the third meeting between the two squads.
When the Chopticon High School girls basketball team returned to Huntingtown High last Friday evening, Feb. 24, for its 3A South Region playoff opener exactly one week after the Braves had been upended by the Hurricanes for the second time this season, the visitors were simply hoping the third time would be their charm.
Following yet another defensive battle between the two squads, Chopticon would eventually prevail by a single point, 36-35, to earn a berth in Monday's 3A South Region semifinal at St. Charles. Huntingtown had won the two previous meetings this winter by a combined sum of 16 points, but last Friday it was the Braves that finally prevailed over the Hurricanes.
Chopticon senior Laci Johnson, who also plays volleyball and softball for the school, heard loud chants of "airball" from the home spectators virtually every time she touched the ball after badly missing several jumpers from the perimeter in the first half. But Johnson never flenched and the Braves eventually found a way to earn a gritty road victory.
"This was the first time in four years that I was able to walk away here with a win," said Johnson, who plays shortstop for the Braves softball team in the spring and plans to play that sport at the College of Southern Maryland. "Every other time I came here for volleyball, basketball or softball we always lost. So, it was nice to finally beat them in something here."
One week after watching his team fall to Huntingtown for the second time this winter, Chopticon girls coach Joe Cook finally had a reason to celebrate. Admittedly, the Braves have been offensively challenged throughout the season, averaging a modest 31 points per game. In three contests against Huntingtown, Chopticon scored a grand sum of 100 points but the third time was the charm in relation to the win column.
"We've been struggling to score all season, so for us, this is a good game," Cook said after the game. "We rarely hit 40 points, so 36 is a good night for us. You know, both teams played hard. All three games we had with them this season were close. Tonight, we were able to do just enough to come away with a win. I know we get St. Charles next, but I'm going to savor this one this weekend."
Both teams had endured modest droughts throughout the contest and each one seemed pivotal. After the two teams were tied at 10-all at the end of the first quarter, Chopticon owned a 19-14 lead midway through the second quarter. But the Hurricanes ended the first half on a 6-0 run over the last four minutes to claim a tepid 20-19 edge at the intermission.
There were five lead changes in the opening three minutes of the third quarter, but the Braves held the Hurricanes scoreless for four minutes to forge a modest 29-24 lead with 1:30 left in the frame. Again, Huntingtown had a response and the hosts again drew even at 29-all heading to the fourth quarter.