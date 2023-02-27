When the Chopticon High School girls basketball team returned to Huntingtown High last Friday evening, Feb. 24, for its 3A South Region playoff opener exactly one week after the Braves had been upended by the Hurricanes for the second time this season, the visitors were simply hoping the third time would be their charm.

Following yet another defensive battle between the two squads, Chopticon would eventually prevail by a single point, 36-35, to earn a berth in Monday's 3A South Region semifinal at St. Charles. Huntingtown had won the two previous meetings this winter by a combined sum of 16 points, but last Friday it was the Braves that finally prevailed over the Hurricanes.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews