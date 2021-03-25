In the moments after watching their respective classmates on the boys team suffer a 3-0 setback to visiting Chopticon, the handful of seniors on the Great Mills High School girls soccer team suffered an identical fate on their senior night on Tuesday.
Chopticon got one goal in the first half from junior Anna Feid then second half goals from junior Callie Barber and Riley Long to spoil the Hornets’ senior night celebration plans. Great Mills senior Abby Joseph, who also plays travel soccer for the Maryland Elite 18U squad and is heading to the University of Maryland Baltimore County on an athletic scholarship this fall, sought to put the whole day into perspective.
“Tonight didn’t go as well as we had hoped, but we’re all grateful that we got to have this night and have this season,” Joseph said. “It looked for a long time like we were not even going to have a season. Just being able to have these games is great. i know we all wanted a different outcome tonight, but at least we had the chance to play some games and have a senior night.”
Great Mills senior Jenna Hamilton, who also plays basketball for the school but has no immediate college plans, also noted the outcome of the game was small by comparison to the chance to participate in several contests this season.
“It was fun just to be out here with my teammates,” said Hamilton, who also professed a fondness for exotic animals. “We’re glad to be able to have this season. It’s a chance to spend time together and be with our friends.”
While Joseph and Hamilton were physically fatigued but far from emotionally drained after competing on senior night, Hornets’ coach Rick Watts was admittedly melancholy. Joseph, Hamilton, Regan Lillard, Sammy Labore and Georgia Hiltz not only comprised the seniors he honored before the game, they represented a group he will will remember fondly long after this season.
“It’s really kind of bittersweet,” Watts said. “I’m hoping not to cry. These girls have meant so much to me and so much to the program. They always come out and practice hard and play hard and do whatever they can to be good teammates. It’s definitely sad to see them leave, but I know they are all going on to the next chapter in their lives.”
Another similarity to the boys’ game was the manner in which the contest unfolded. Chopticon had several good scoring chances early and finally Feid tallied on a shot that caught the left back corner of the net just over five minutes in. But several other potential scoring chances were thwarted by freshman fullback Dylan Hunt, who displayed precocious footwork throughout the night.
Feid had provided the game’s only goal in the first half, but midway through the second the Braves added some cushion. Barber finally eluded Hunt and was able to score with 21 minutes remaining and Long capped the scoring on a crisp shot off a free kick from 25 yards out. Chopticon coach Bill Summers was equally impressed with how both sides performed.
“Our girls did a lot of good things the whole game,” said Summers, whose team will celebrate its senior night on April 6 against Calvert. “I thought we controlled play most of the game. But Great Mills has definitely come a long way since the last time we played them. They’re very much improved.”
