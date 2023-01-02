Chopticon boys basketball wins two-day tourney

Players from the Chopticon High School boys basketball team gather on the floor at center court on Dec. 28 with the ceremonial plaque elevated after the Braves upended Leonardtown 61-42 to capture the two-holiday tournament that Chopticon hosted.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

While watching its cross-county rival Leonardtown High School squad twice own an eight-point lead in the first half of the holiday tournament championship game that it was hosting, the Chopticon High School boys basketball team used a 15-0 run in the second quarter to forge a modest halftime lead en route to a comfortable 61-42 victory on Dec. 28 over the Raiders.

Chopticon (8-1) had nearly squandered a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's 57-55 victory over Calvert in the opening day of the two-day event when the Braves reserves allowed the Cavaliers to make things slightly uncomfortable for Chopticon coach Bradley Leydig. On the afternoon of Dec. 28, Leydig predictably waited until the final minute to empty his bench and this time the Braves coasted to victory over a county foe that had handed them its lone previous setback this season two weeks earlier.


