In the latter stages of the fourth quarter of last week's boys lacrosse contest, with his team trailing visiting Chopticon High School, 12-4, Great Mills High School junior Noah Skinner shrugged aside the deficit and promptly scored his team's last two goals while casually interacting with spectators along the outer fence.
On a night when the Hornets were upended 15-6 by the visiting Braves to cap a doubleheader sweep by the visitors after the Chopticon girls topped Great Mills 9-7 in a game that was decided in the final two minutes, Skinner and his teammates were less focused on the scoreboard and more involved in the moment. Neither team had been able to play a single game last spring, so the 2021 season has offered a meaning that cannot be defined in wins and losses.
"Just to be able to have a season this year means so much," said Skinner, who scored four goals in the May 13 setback. "It was tough not being able to play last spring, so I think me and the other guys are just really focused on having fun this season. It's always nice to win, but just being able to play, especially after what happened last season, is really meaningful."
Chopticon sophomore Peyton Powell helped trigger the Braves in the latter stages of the first half and then throughout much of the second. Chopticon owned a tepid 6-4 lead late in the first half until Powell and teammate Mason Crabby tallied late and the Braves extended the lead to 12-4 early in the fourth quarter on another goal from Powell.
"The guys just really all played together in the second half," Powell said. "We just played with a lot of confidence and a lot more patience in the second half. We were able to scoop up a lot of ground balls. But just being able to be out here is great since my freshman season got cancelled last year."
In the girls contest between the two schools, Great Mills owned a 5-4 lead at the intermission courtesy of three goals from junior Drue Harney, and owned a 7-6 lead late on a goal by senior Claire Ichniowski. But Braves senior Riley Long netted the equalizer and fellow senior Jill Hayden capped the scoring with a pair of goals to lift the visitors to a 9-7 victory.
"I just think we did a better job of communicating on defense in the second half," Hayden said. "We did a much better job marking in the second half. We also did a better job on ground balls and then being patient on offense. Even when we fell behind we didn't panic."
Great Mills senior Julia Stevenson celebrated her 18th birthday the day of the game, and admitted the 9-7 setback against cross-country rival Chopticon hardly put a damper on the occasion.
"I was actually really happy with the way we played today," Stevenson said. "In the past we had gotten behind early against them and had trouble staying close. Today we had the lead at halftime and we had the lead in the final few minutes until they got those last few goals. Overall, I could not have asked for a better way to spend my birthday."