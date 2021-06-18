Chopticon stormed back from an early deficit to defeat Atholton of Howard County 4-2 and claim the Class 3A state baseball championship Friday at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.
The state championship was the second for the Braves, who also captured the crown in 2015.
Chopticon (11-1 overall) has won 11 straight games since an 8-7 season-opening loss to Patuxent on May 7. The fourth-seeded Braves upended Towson 12-3 and blanked top-seeded Centennial to earn their finals berth.
“It doesn’t get any better than this,” Chopticon head coach Ray Sapp said.
Chopticon trailed 2-0 in the top of the first after the first five Atholton batters reached base, but Shane Smith struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
The senior right-handed reliever then retired 14 of the next 16 hitters — two Raiders reached on errors — and put out fires in the sixth and seventh to earn the win.
Smith allowed four hits, struck out six and 14 of his outs did not leave the infield.
Chopticon rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the first on an RBI groundout by Shawn Cameron and a run-scoring triple by Demetri Jamison.
The Braves took the lead for good on Brandon Mills’ infield single in the second and added an insurance run in the fifth when Aden Hill walked with the bases loaded.
The sixth-seeded Raiders made it interesting in the seventh when they loaded the bases with one out, but Smith induced two flyball outs to set off a celebration.
Atholton was looking for its second state championship after claiming the crown in 2002.